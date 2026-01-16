"Today the Trump Administration announced a plan to build a more reliable and affordable electricity supply for Americans in the mid-Atlantic. We share the goal of ensuring affordable, reliable energy for American families and our economy, and we applaud the bipartisanship emerging to tackle America's outdated grid challenges. Amazon is paying our full energy costs and is committed to ensuring our data centers don’t increase consumers’ electricity bills, and we've been clear that every major energy user should do the same. We’re working with grid operators, utilities, and other partners to ensure the grid is prepared to meet future demand and that costs are not passed on to ratepayers."