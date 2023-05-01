4 ways Amazon devices help you keep an eye on your pets when you're not home

Ring survey finds 82% of pets get into mischief when they’re home alone. Here’s how Ring and Alexa can help pet owners regain some control.
Pet owners know the feeling—excited to come home to their dog’s wagging tail or their cat’s courteous greeting. Instead, they open the door to find chewed shoes or freshly scratched furniture.
In fact, according to a Ring National Pet Month survey conducted in April 2023, 82% of pet owners say that when they’re away, their pets get into trouble. Fortunately, Ring and Alexa offer ways to keep an eye on pets, so owners can keep their pets and furniture safe.
If you’re a pet owner, here are some ways you can use your devices to keep an eye on your pets and help stop mischief when you’re away.
1.Capture naughty and special moments with Ring Indoor and Outdoor CamerasWhether your furry friends are roaming around inside or outside, features like Two-Way Talk and Color Night Vision let you see and communicate with your pets through the Ring app and compatible Alexa devices, like the Echo Show 15. Sometimes, those features are useful when you’re away from home and worried there’s trouble, and sometimes, it’s when your pupper or cat is the trouble. The Ring survey found that the most common offenses committed by dogs and cats according to owners, are the following:
Top dog offenses:
- Raiding the trash (37%)
- Going to the bathroom indoors (32%)
- Chewing on one of their owner’s favorite items (30%)
- Barking incessantly (28%)
- Tearing up paper (25%)
Top cat offenses:
According to the Ring survey, when dog and cat owners are away from home, over one-third of them (38%) check on their pet via an indoor camera, and two-thirds of owners who use an indoor camera (65%) said they have been able to stop mischief by speaking to pets through it.When Mercy the Dog Is Busted Chewing on a Picture, Her Cat Accomplices Cover Up for Her | RingTV
- Scratching the couch, woodwork, or furniture (27%)
- Raiding the trash (23%)
- Jumping on the table or counter and eating food/leftovers that were left out (19%)
- Chewing on one of their owner’s favorite items (17%) Tie
- Tearing up paper (17%) Tie
2.Calm your pups while you’re away with Alexa SkillsOver half (56%) of dog and cat owners said they keep the TV, music, or videos on to help keep their pets calm while they are away. With the “Comfort My Dog” Alexa Skill, your Echo device will play music that will help your pet feel more relaxed and calm, feel less anxious, and get more sleep.That Moment When Mom Is Gone and You Think You Can Bark All You Want, Then THIS Happens｜RingTV
3.Check in with the walker and keep tabs on your yardDo you have a dog walker or family member who helps take care of your pets? Ring Video Doorbells notify you when your pets come and go during their walks, and you can respond in real time with Two-Way Talk, so you can stay up to date on your pet’s whereabouts. Don’t have a video doorbell? The Ring Alarm Outdoor Contact Sensor will send you mobile alerts when your outdoor gate opens. And if you don’t have a dog walk planned, you can set the sensor to automatically trigger your Ring Alarm siren when armed in Home or Away mode.
In addition, if your pet ever goes missing, you can create a Pet Profile in the free Neighbors App to get help finding them.
4.Quiet your barking dog with an Alexa RoutineIn the Alexa app, you can build a customized routine, so that when your Echo device detects your dog barking, Alexa can take actions like turn on the TV and dim the lights. When you set up the Alexa Routine, select “Sound Detection, Dog Barking” for the “When This Happens” option.
With Amazon Pet Day happening May 2-3, 2023, it’s the perfect time to invest on devices that will help you keep an eye on your pets while you're away. The 48-hour event features thousands of products on sale to help you feed, pamper, and play with the pets in your life. See the full Ring survey data.