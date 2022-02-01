Amazon Ads and the Ad Council are collaborating to spread love and inclusivity with the latest "Love Has No Labels" campaign. Amazon’s Alexa has been asked millions of questions about love, and the new campaign, “Alexa, what is love?” aims to educate listeners and encourage them to take meaningful actions to combat bias and spread inclusivity.

Customers can ask their Alexa-enabled device, “Alexa, what is love?” and receive a response from people of various backgrounds and identities sharing what love means to them. The question helps bring light to different interpretations of love and fosters inclusivity by helping everyday people share their voices.

After asking Alexa, customers will hear responses like:

“Love is showing patience and understanding when someone is learning a new language.” – Cheer, software developer

“Love is when we create safe spaces for Black women.” – Dianne, community activist, wellness coach

“Love is supporting people in pursuing their dreams, no matter their abilities.” – Rajee, product specialist, disability activist in media

Along with the featured Alexa utterance, the campaign includes a documentary directed by Rodney Lucas, an award-winning Brooklyn-based filmmaker from the South Side of Chicago. This film showcases the voices lent to Alexa, and shares their stories and acts of love that have affected them.

"Love Has No Labels" is a movement to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, and ability, given that love is the most powerful force to overcome bias, discrimination, and racism. Learn more about the campaign.