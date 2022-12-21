5 tips for using Alexa to keep track of your holiday shopping

Still trying to figure out what to get for a friend or family member? Alexa can help with your research. Simply say, “Alexa, help me with holiday shopping” or “Alexa, what are some good gift ideas for my sister?” to receive suggestions. If any pique your interest, you can quickly add them to a shopping list or buy them before you forget.If you’re looking to save on your shopping, you can ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to see the latest deals available to you.