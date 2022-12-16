7 simple ways to save money on your Amazon holiday shopping this year

Amazon frequently offers coupons you can apply to your purchases for added savings. You can find coupon codes and other deals in the Amazon Shopping app or on the, where you can clip coupons. You can also find coupons on product pages within Amazon’s store or when you search and scroll through results. You may see “Save 10%” in green, for example, next to a product.Amazon coupons are generally valid for a limited time, so be sure to check the expiration date. Amazon also offers monthly coupons that you can apply to select items, and special deals and discounts are available only to Prime members.Once you find an item with a coupon, simply check the box under the item price. When you add the item to your cart and check out, the coupon will be applied. If the coupon expires while the item is in your cart, you will no longer be able to use it—so act quickly if you find an item with a coupon.