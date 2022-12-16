7 simple ways to save money on your Amazon holiday shopping this year

‘Tis the season for gift-giving. If you’re looking for ways to stretch your holiday shopping budget this month, we have a few tips you may find helpful.
The holidays are just around the corner—and as you finish up your shopping, you may be looking for ways to save some money. Lucky for you, Amazon has you covered.
No matter what you're shopping for, Amazon has an abundance of deals and discounts to help you save money this holiday season. Here are seven simple ways to maximize your savings:
1.Join Amazon PrimeAn Amazon Prime membership offers shopping, savings, and entertainment perks, including free One Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders; unlimited streaming with Prime Video; fast grocery delivery and pickup, and other exclusive grocery savings in major U.S. metro areas; and other popular benefits. One of the best perks for holiday shopping is that Prime members also get early access to deals and discounts.
If you're not sure whether Prime is right for you, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial before committing to a paid membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits, exclusive perks, and savings.
- Prime Access: Recipients on select government assistance programs, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid, can enjoy all of Prime for just $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime Access, including how to sign up for a 30-day trial.
- Prime Student: Designed specifically for higher education students, Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Members enjoy all of Prime plus exclusive perks for college life, like up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. Learn more about Prime Student, including how to sign up for a six-month trial.
2.Use Amazon coupons for added savingsAmazon frequently offers coupons you can apply to your purchases for added savings. You can find coupon codes and other deals in the Amazon Shopping app or on the Amazon Coupons page, where you can clip coupons. You can also find coupons on product pages within Amazon’s store or when you search and scroll through results. You may see “Save 10%” in green, for example, next to a product.
Amazon coupons are generally valid for a limited time, so be sure to check the expiration date. Amazon also offers monthly coupons that you can apply to select items, and special deals and discounts are available only to Prime members.
Once you find an item with a coupon, simply check the box under the item price. When you add the item to your cart and check out, the coupon will be applied. If the coupon expires while the item is in your cart, you will no longer be able to use it—so act quickly if you find an item with a coupon.
3.Keep an eye on Daily Deals and Lightning DealsAmazon often offers Daily Deals on select items, and new Daily Deals can be found on Amazon’s homepage every day offering discounted prices.
In addition to Amazon's Daily Deals, Prime members get exclusive 30-minute early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals, which offer even bigger discounts for a certain amount of time—and Prime members can also take advantage of Amazon's Early Access Sales.
These deals change frequently, so keep an eye out for special deals that could save you money this holiday season.
4.Shop refurbished items for an impressive discountAmazon Renewed offers Amazon-certified refurbished products at a discounted price. These items are inspected, tested, and certified by Amazon-qualified suppliers to look and work like new. Amazon Renewed products come with a minimum 90-day warranty, and you can find refurbished items from Amazon in almost every product category.
Amazon Renewed is an easy way to save money on Amazon this holiday season without sacrificing quality. You can shop for Amazon Renewed items directly from the Amazon homepage or through the Amazon Renewed page.
5.Subscribe and SaveIf you want to give a recurring gift to a loved one (or yourself), the Amazon Subscribe and Save program is a great option. Not only can you select the frequency for the item to be automatically sent, you can also save money. For example, you could give the caffeine-lover in your life a year’s worth of coffee by having a bag of coffee beans automatically sent to their home each month.
You can schedule orders to be delivered every month, two months, three months, or even six months. Plus, when you choose to Subscribe and Save on five or more items in a single month, you get an additional 15% off your entire order.
You can use the Subscribe and Save feature by selecting the option on the product page or at Amazon’s Subscribe and Save page. You can easily manage your subscriptions and cancel, delay, or edit the frequency of deliveries at any time.
6.Consider an Amazon credit cardIf you’ve been thinking about applying for an Amazon credit card, now might be a great time to do it. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card offers 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market spending with eligible Prime membership. You also get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, as well as 1% back on all other purchases—and there’s no annual credit card fee or foreign transaction fees.
Amazon also offers two other card options: the Amazon Prime Store Card and the Amazon Prime Secured Card, both of which also offer savings and other benefits.
7.Check out Amazon AccessTo ensure you’re not missing any savings opportunities, check out Amazon Access—a new, centralized home for customers to explore programs, discounts, and features that make shopping on Amazon even easier and more affordable. When you visit the Amazon Access page, you’ll find resources and information on options like payment with SNAP EBT, Amazon Layaway, and Prime Access, which is Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients.
