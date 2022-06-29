When you speak to Alexa, your request is sent to Amazon’s secure cloud so that Alexa can respond to you. Customers are in control of their voice recordings. You can see exactly what Alexa heard and sent to Amazon’s cloud in the Alexa app by visiting Settings > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History. Or you can look online at your. Listen to the audio your device recorded or manage your voice history by choosing to delete specific recordings—sorting by date, device, or profile. You can delete them all at once, have them deleted on an ongoing basis, or not have them saved at all.Beyond managing your voice recordings, use the Alexa app to control how your Alexa data is used, manage your Amazon Skills permissions, and review smart home device history (like if you’ve used Alexa to turn your smart lightbulbs on or off).Customers can also visit thefor helpful information about how we’ve designed Alexa and our Echo devices with privacy in mind. The hub also offers an easy way to access the most important Alexa privacy settings. If you don’t want to pull out your phone or go online, just say: “Alexa, what are my privacy settings?” You’ll get a reminder of how long your voice recordings are saved and whether they can be used to help improve Alexa.Learn more: Use thisto personalize your Alexa privacy settings and find privacy controls and features you can access by simply asking Alexa.