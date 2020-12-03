Today marks the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which promotes the rights and well-being of people with disabilities globally.

Throughout 2020, we recognized a number of significant milestones. This included the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 75th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and the 10th anniversary of the 21st Century Communication and Video Accessibility Act. Each of these movements helps to raise awareness of accessibility and honor the importance of building a more inclusive world for people with disabilities.

This year’s IDPD theme is focused on building a disability-inclusive, accessible, and sustainable world post-COVID-19. At Amazon, accessibility means creating products that are impactful and delightful for everyone. We aim to build for everyone today and for the future, alongside people with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

An estimated 15 percent of the world’s population—or more than one billion people—live with a disability[1]. Our devices and services must reflect and serve customers’ needs, and we are committed to listening to all of them and inventing on their behalf. While there’s much more to do, we continue to build accessibility features across our devices and services around the world.

Some features and improvements we’ve released in 2020:

Prime Video’s library of movies with audio description

Voiceitt and Alexa today announced an integration

To help our customers learn about the many accessibility-focused features we offer, we recently launched the new Alexa Accessibility hub, providing a central resource to discover Alexa Accessibility features, how-tos, and customer stories. The Amazon Accessibility hub has also been revamped to make it easier for customers with disabilities to discover everything we offer across our devices, services, and more in a consolidated location.

We believe technology should be inclusive, accessible and useful to everyone. By inventing new experiences that support all of our customers, we help create a more accessible world.

[1] https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/disability-and-health