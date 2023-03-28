Alexa calling helps keep you connected with friends and family, whether it’s a quick check-in or a long catch-up with someone on the other side of the country. And we’re making it even more convenient to stay in touch. T-Mobile customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15.

This Alexa skill is perfect for when your phone is out of reach, or your hands are dirty while cooking in the kitchen, and it ensures you're always reachable no matter where you are in the house.

How the new Alexa T-Mobile Skill works

To get started, you’ll first need to link your T-Mobile phone number to your Alexa account. To do this, open the Alexa app, tap More, select Settings, and then Communication. Under Accounts, tap on T-Mobile and follow the instructions to link your account.

You can also search for the T-Mobile Skill in the Alexa Skill store to get started.

Once connected, you’ll be able to quickly make and receive calls from anyone in your contacts list, just like you would on your phone. Here’s how it works:

Simply say, “Alexa, call Christian" or "Alexa, dial XXX-XXX-XXX" to make a call.

When you receive an incoming call, Alexa will announce who is calling. You can choose to answer by saying, “Alexa, answer call,” or decline the call if it’s not a good time by saying, “Alexa, dismiss call.”

With a mobile number connected, you are now able to call 911 in case of an emergency using an Alexa-enabled device by saying, “Alexa, call 911.”

Connecting with your Alexa-enabled devices

Linking your mobile number with your Alexa accounts enables T-Mobile calling from any of your current Alexa-enabled devices. Upon initial setup, all of your Alexa-enabled devices will be connected for T-Mobile calling, but you can manage which devices can be used to make and receive calls.

From the Alexa app, tap More, select Settings, then Communication. Tap T-Mobile and unselect the devices you’d like to disable the feature for under the “Allow calling on” section.

You can also disable incoming calls and use your device to just make outbound calls if you prefer to not have Alexa announce all incoming calls. From the Alexa app, go to More, select Settings, select Communication and then T-Mobile. From there, under the specific devices toggle, select OFF for incoming calls.

Providing you with more choices

With this new Alexa Skill, you have the ability to integrate your mobile number with Alexa across all three major network carriers in the U.S.: T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. This benefit provides you with more choice and makes it easier to connect with family and friends who matter most, whenever you want and wherever you are.

