4 easy ways Amazon helps you keep track of the holiday gifts your kids want this year

As a mom to three young kids, I used to find keeping track of their gift requests during the holidays a bit of a challenge. I’ve accidentally purchased the same item twice, not remembering I bought it the first time. I completely forgot to purchase something I had been meaning to. And on more than one occasion, I drew a blank when a family member asked what my kids wanted—even though my kids had been rattling off their lists for weeks.



This year, I vowed to do things differently to avoid repeating my past gaffes and to make my life a tad less stressful. I decided I’d actually keep track of my holiday shopping. But how? And where?



I discovered that Amazon can help you keep track of the gifts your kids want. Here are my top four tips for easy things you can do: