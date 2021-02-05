Throughout the month of February, Amazon will celebrate Black creators and artists as the company commemorates Black History Month. For Prime members, access to distinguished works of art from Black authors, actors, filmmakers, poets, producers, and musicians is only one click away.
Across Amazon Books, Prime Video, and Amazon Music, customers will be able to browse and enjoy beloved classics and new favorites. Read on to learn more about the incredible content and creators Amazon is honoring in February and beyond.
Watch engaging content
Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page will be updated this month to feature a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month across four weekly themes: Black Joy, Black Love, Black History Makers, and Black Girl Magic. All titles will celebrate the voices of Black actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers.
Prime members can experience:
- Our bold, innovative, and award-winning Original Series and movies on Prime Video, including 2021 Golden Globe-nominated titles such as "Small Axe" and "One Night in Miami…"
- Weekly curated watchlists with titles that are available to Prime members at no additional cost. This week’s Black Joy watchlist features titles such as "Sister Sister," "Soul Food, and Coming to America."
- Award-winning actress Regina King (who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her directing debut of Amazon Studios' recent release "One Night in Miami…") curated her favorite Black history-related titles, which are available on Amazon Prime Video throughout the month. Her recommended watchlist includes titles such as "Sylvie’s Love," "Love and Basketball," and "The Color Purple."
- IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, features a core list of titles that celebrate Black talent and filmmakers, including IMDb TV’s Original Series "Top Class: The Life and Times of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers," which premieres on February 26.
Find new playlists and more on Amazon Music
Check out a new slate of content to honor Black History Month, highlighting the lasting and far-reaching impact of Black music pioneers and today's groundbreakers who have defied expectations and racial constructs to create radical and innovative work.
- Starting today, Amazon Music will host “History in the Making,” a new weekly Twitch series hosted by Wayno with artists who have redefined Black artistry. Tune into in to Amazon Music’s Twitch channel on February 5 at 2 p.m. PST to hear Wayno’s first episode with Masego and Henny Yegezu, and check back at the same time each Friday through the end of the month for additional episodes.
- Amazon Music listeners can also find an expansive collection of playlists, such as the "The New Black" playlist that shines a light on emerging Black talent and creativity; a new collection of "[RE]DISCOVER" playlists that feature music from influential Black artists; and "PRSM," a brand new playlist highlighting genre-bending, expectation-defying Black artists.
- In addition, Amazon Music debuted the season finale of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Podcast with an episode on the legacy of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," featuring insights on the album from luminaries like Spike Lee, Aaron Neville, Smokey Robinson, Nelson George, and more. Customers can also follow a new Amazon Original podcast, "Invisible Blackness," by artist Adrian Younge and listen to a new Amazon Original cover of Bob Marley's "Is This Love" by Wyclef Jean, with more coming—including a cover from Mickey Guyton, and a re-imagined track from rising hip-hop star Blxst’s last project "No Love Lost.” Also, simply say, "Alexa, play Black History Month music," for a brand new, multi-genre listening experience of era-spanning hits from Black artists.
Read books by Black authors
Amazon Books showcases a curated collection of books, novels, and short stories that celebrate, commemorate, or educate with four major themes in mind: Remembering the Past, Honoring Modern Black Narratives, Empowering Black Youth, and Real Women, who are beyond magic. With Editor’s Picks, gift ideas, Amazon Originals, and Classics in black literature, customers can easily browse and find their next great read.
- With Prime Reading, customers can select from a collection that includes recent and popular fiction and nonfiction titles, literary classics, and children's books at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Titles include "Imperium in Imperio" with AmazonClassics, N.K. Jemisin’s award-winning "Emergency Skin,"Gabrielle Union’s family-friendly "Welcome to the Party," and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s short story "Zikora."
- For Kindle Unlimited customers, the millions of book options include Richard Rothstein’s "The Color of Law," Alice Walker’s classic "The Color Purple," Jason Diakité’s "A Drop of Midnight," as well as "Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing African-Americans Who Changed the World: Black History Book for Kids" to inspire children of all ages.
- For customers looking for more book ideas, on Amazon Book Review, the Amazon Books Editors will highlight book recommendations each week from some of the most illustrious names in publishing and entertainment, including Ibram X. Kendi, Isabel Wilkerson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Reynolds, Angie Thomas, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Jacqueline Woodson, as well as spotlight author interviews and more great suggestions from the Editors.