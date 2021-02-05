Throughout the month of February, Amazon will celebrate Black creators and artists as the company commemorates Black History Month. For Prime members, access to distinguished works of art from Black authors, actors, filmmakers, poets, producers, and musicians is only one click away.

Across Amazon Books, Prime Video, and Amazon Music, customers will be able to browse and enjoy beloved classics and new favorites. Read on to learn more about the incredible content and creators Amazon is honoring in February and beyond.

Watch engaging content

Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page will be updated this month to feature a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month across four weekly themes: Black Joy, Black Love, Black History Makers, and Black Girl Magic. All titles will celebrate the voices of Black actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers.

Prime members can experience:

Our bold, innovative, and award-winning Original Series and movies on Prime Video, including 2021 Golden Globe-nominated titles such as " Small Axe One Night in Miami…

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, features a core list of titles that celebrate Black talent and filmmakers, including IMDb TV’s Original Series " Top Class: The Life and Times of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Find new playlists and more on Amazon Music

Check out a new slate of content to honor Black History Month, highlighting the lasting and far-reaching impact of Black music pioneers and today's groundbreakers who have defied expectations and racial constructs to create radical and innovative work.

Starting today, Amazon Music will host “History in the Making,” a new weekly Twitch series hosted by Wayno with artists who have redefined Black artistry. Tune into in to Amazon Music’s Twitch channel

Amazon Music listeners can also find an expansive collection of playlists, such as the "The New Black" playlist that shines a light on emerging Black talent and creativity; a new collection of "[RE]DISCOVER" playlists that feature music from influential Black artists; and "PRSM," a brand new playlist highlighting genre-bending, expectation-defying Black artists.

Read books by Black authors

Amazon Books showcases a curated collection of books, novels, and short stories that celebrate, commemorate, or educate with four major themes in mind: Remembering the Past, Honoring Modern Black Narratives, Empowering Black Youth, and Real Women, who are beyond magic. With Editor’s Picks, gift ideas, Amazon Originals, and Classics in black literature, customers can easily browse and find their next great read.

With Prime Reading, customers can select from a collection that includes recent and popular fiction and nonfiction titles, literary classics, and children's books at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Titles include " Imperium in Imperio Emergency Skin Welcome to the Party Zikora.