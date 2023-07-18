On July 18, many Amazon customers in Puerto Rico gained the ability, for the first time, to order their packages delivered to a pickup location where they can retrieve them at their convenience. The location, leased and operated by Ocean Drive Logistics, is positioned in San Juan, 20 minutes from the city’s center and 10 minutes from the airport. This will offer customers an alternative to home delivery that can be subject to weather delays and other factors.

Aside from the everyday convenience it offers, the pickup location can serve communities in the wake of natural disasters. Puerto Rico has experienced several major hurricanes in recent years, as well as earthquakes that severely disrupted infrastructure. In the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, home delivery was not possible for many customers, but a temporary pickup location allowed customers to reliably order and receive essential items like diapers and water filters.

Customers in Puerto Rico will continue to have a home delivery option in addition to this permanent pickup location. If they hit “change” for their delivery option and scroll down, they will see an option for “your pickup location.” Once that option is selected, customers will proceed through the rest of the purchase process as usual. The pickup location is open Monday through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m AST.

