Amazon is hiring for 150,000 seasonal jobs across the U.S., as the company continues to provide diverse employment opportunities for people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president for global customer fulfillment at Amazon. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods.”

All Amazon jobs in the U.S.—including seasonal roles—have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.

“Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Amazon values its seasonal employees, many of whom return each holiday season or choose to transition to full-time roles within the company. Seasonal employees are essential to how Amazon delivers for customers, doing rewarding work, while earning income flexibility before the end of the year.

“I never envisioned my seasonal role at Amazon would evolve into the long-term career path I have today,” said Arthur Harrison, a senior operations manager at Amazon. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow my career at a company providing good jobs to people across our community.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and other roles. New hires will be fully trained, and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company with programs like Career Choice and other Upskilling opportunities available to employees. Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America.

“We continue to be impressed by Amazon’s commitment to our community,” said Roger Agpawa, the mayor of Markham, Illinois, which is home to an Amazon fulfillment center. “Amazon’s ability to create thousands of net-new roles for people cannot be understated, especially as the holiday season approaches and the need for support will only increase.”

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. Job advancement and career building is an important focus for the company, and many employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. See Amazon’s economic impact in these states.

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has made major investments in workplace safety. Learn more about working at Amazon.