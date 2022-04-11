Frank Simmons Jr.’s career path wasn’t always clear before landing at Amazon. At over 50 years old, Frank found himself out of a job, and searching for his next opportunity.

“Almost lost everything that we had,” said Simmons Jr. “I could have given up, but Amazon took a chance.”

Simmons Jr.’s journey took flight from there. Starting as a level 3 shift assistant in 2017, Frank climbed the ranks while mentoring future leaders within the Black Employee Network affinity group. He later took a role as senior operations manager at the Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG).

“To anyone trying to move up, you don’t need to seek out the spotlight because the spotlight will find you. People will recognize the work that you do,” said Simmons Jr.

“Because of the level that I've reached and coming from the level where I was, there are people that look like me that can look at that and say, 'Okay, it's not just stories that we hear. There is actually a physical person that has done this.'"

Simmons Jr. shares his excitement about the future at the Amazon Air Hub at KCVG. "This building will be triple the size that it is right now. We have 13 inbound and outbound flights right now. By the time we finish with the plan, there will be over 100. We're approaching 2,000 employees; by the time we finish, there'll be 10,000 employees at this facility. There's a lot of opportunity for growth, there's a lot of opportunity for learning.”

Learn more about job at Amazon.