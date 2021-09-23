The journey of a package
We built the Amazon operations network from the ground up to ensure customers receive what they need, when they need it, wherever they are. From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft, to the driver who delivers that familiar Amazon box, it's the people and partners across our operations network who make it all possible. Follow along as we introduce you to the Amazon all-stars who facilitate the journey of the package to ensure customer orders are fulfilled and delivered on time every single day.
Click on the blue hotspots to learn more.
DELIVERY DRIVERS
Amazon’s last mile delivery network is powered by delivery drivers, many of whom are employed by our DSPs. There are more than 2,000 DSPs in the U.S., and they’ve created more than 115,000 jobs for delivery drivers.
AMAZON AIR EMPLOYEES
Veterans are a big part of our air cargo network, Amazon Air. Over 20% of Amazon Air employees are veterans, and Amazon has pledged to hire over 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024.
FULFILLMENT CENTER EMPLOYEES
There are hundreds of thousands of fulfillment center (FC) employees across the U.S. who work together to delight Amazon customers.
SORT CENTER EMPLOYEES
More than 95,000 employees operate our network of more than 80 sort centers. They help sort customer packages and make the delivery process smooth for our delivery partners.
LINE HAUL TRUCK DRIVERS
Amazon partners with thousands of small trucking businesses to haul loads for Amazon in between our customer fulfillment, air, sort center, and last mile delivery sites across the U.S.
DELIVERY STATION EMPLOYEES AND DELIVERY PARTNERS
Amazon employees and delivery partners across the U.S. enable the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Our delivery partners include Amazon Flex drivers, Delivery Services Partners (DSPs), and external carrier partners like UPS and USPS.
Learn more about DSP drivers Wakie Medina and Jazlynn Trevino, who both serve their communities in extraordinary ways.
Meet Charlotte La Belle, veteran and Senior Operations Manager at the Amazon Air Hub in Northern Kentucky.
Meet five employees on different career paths across our network.
Meet Jasmin Honeywood, a Learning Ambassador at an Amazon sort center.
Meet Ebony McKinkley, an Amazon Freight Partner whose business hauls freight for Amazon.
Meet Amazon Delivery Service Partner Cesar Hirsch, who not only supports logistics for Amazon in his community, but also manages equestrian competitions in his spare time.
