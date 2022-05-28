Clint Carroll is no stranger to leadership and teamwork. As chief of staff for the East Coast ships in the U.S. Navy, he supported 55,000 people and 77 ships. He’d also previously commanded a squadron of ships and was captain of a ship that circumnavigated Africa.

In 2019, he was ready for a change. After an impressive 30-year career with the Navy, he chose a role at Amazon as his next assignment.

“What drew me to Amazon was the alignment between the culture I came from, and the culture that Amazon represents,” said Carroll, senior operations manager for change at the fulfillment center in Florence, New Jersey.

Carroll has embraced his military experience in launching his career at Amazon. He’s an active member of Amazon’s Warriors affinity group, an employee group for current and former active military personnel, their families, and the Amazon employees who support them.

Carroll and fellow Warriors@ affinity group members decorate veterans' graves over the holiday season.

“Our Warriors@ chapter here is very active,” said Carroll. “We’ve got members from literally every service.”

For the second year in a row, Carroll and fellow members of the Warriors@ affinity group will join the American Legion in placing hundreds of American flags and flowers on veterans’ graves in Florence.

“We’re placing fresh flags and flowers on the graves of all veterans in the township,” said Carroll. “Normally this would take [the American Legion] four to five hours, but with the help of Amazon, it takes about 30 minutes.”

Carroll and fellow Warriors@ affinity group members place flags on veterans' graves on Memorial Day.

Though Carroll shifted gears to a career at Amazon, his military service remains a big part of his everyday work life.

“I may have traded that uniform in for a safety vest and the medals for pins,” he said, “but my work comes back to those common shared values that are very aligned to Amazon Leadership Principles.”