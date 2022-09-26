Amazon recently joined more than 100,000 Disney fans at the D23 Expo in California to celebrate all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Fans at the event got a first look at some of Amazon’s newly released Disney products, and we also helped bring Walt Disney’s original plane, Mickey Mouse One, back to life in an exhibit at the event with a corresponding collection of exclusive aviation-themed products. As we walked the show floor, we recognized a few familiar faces from the Disney store on Amazon.

Here are some of the iconic Disney characters we found roaming the halls of the expo alongside their toys and t-shirts available on Amazon.

Tiana, 'The Princess and the Frog'

Black Widow, 'The Avengers'

Genie, 'Aladdin'

Jasmine, 'Aladdin'

Photo by Josh Edelson Check out the whole Disney Princess Royal Collection in Amazon's store. Create your own Jasmine costume the easy way with this t-shirt from Merch on Demand.

Belle, 'Beauty and the Beast'

Rey, 'Star Wars'

Pilot Mickey Mouse

Photo by Josh Edelson Check out the Pilot Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! in Amazon's store. this Pilot Mickey Mouse t-shirt Wear a little bit of Disney history withfrom Merch on Demand.

Thor, 'The Avengers'

Rapunzel, 'Tangled'

Photo by Josh Edelson Check out the Rapunzel doll and the whole Disney Princess Royal Collection in Amazon's store. Create your own Rapunzel costume the easy way with this t-shirt from Merch on Demand.

Jane Foster, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Maleficent, 'Maleficent'

Are you loving these Merch on Demand t-shirts? Ultimate Disney fans can subscribe to one of Amazon’s T-Shirt Clubs, featuring subscription boxes of exclusive t-shirt designs for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Mickey and Friends.