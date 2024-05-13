Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul is on now until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, May 19. During the event, customers will receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon. The promotion will be automatically added to cart on qualifying orders and can be used on a Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase of items shipped and sold by Amazon.
Customers can shop a wide selection of skincare, makeup, nail products, haircare, fragrance, sunscreen, personal care, men’s grooming products, value packs, and Allure Best of Beauty winners, as well as travel sets and gifts. Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.
Summer brings adventures—whether that’s fun in the sun, dancing under the stars, or enjoying some well-deserved self-care—and Amazon Beauty has all the products you need from the brands you love to make it your most beautiful summer yet!
Here's how to claim the deal:
1. Add shipped and sold by Amazon Beauty products to your cart. Total purchase must be equal to or greater than $50 in qualifying Beauty items.
2. Your $10 Amazon.com promotional code will be emailed to you within 24 hours of when your order ships, and can be used on your next Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase on items shipped and sold by Amazon.
*Limit of 1 redemption per customer.
Great beauty products to shop now:
Whether you’re shopping for bachelorette party or wedding looks, sun prevention for your beach vacation, or stocking up for the Memorial Day Weekend ahead, there’s something for every Amazon Beauty customer to discover during the Summer Beauty Haul. Start exploring now at amazon.com/summerbeautyhaul and find great beauty savings and inspiration for days on the beach, finding your glow, summer beauty sets, and Allure Best of Beauty winners.
Amazon Beauty customers can also tune in to a shoppable Amazon Live Summer Beauty Haul event on Monday, May 13 at 1 p.m. EDT. Influencer Sophie Sumner will be unboxing new beauty arrivals, answering questions from the chat, and trying out must-have summer beauty products live.
Below, find some of our favorite Amazon Beauty products to shop during the 2024 Summer Beauty Haul from brands like Clinique, Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance, Keys Soulcare, Revlon, Well People, CeraVe, Laneige, and many more.
- Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
This cult-classic, universally flattering shade is Clinique’s #1 lip color. It looks incredible—yet different—on everyone. If you’re shopping the Summer Beauty Haul on mobile, use Virtual Try-On to see how it looks on you.
- St.Tropez Self-Tan Express Kit
This tanning kit is ready for all adventures with a customizable glow that will have you sun-kissed in as little as one hour.
- Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray
This fragrance blends the zesty freshness of citrus fruit with a delicate floral bouquet, giving way to seductively warm, woody notes.
- Biore UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 PA++++ Moisturizing Sunscreen for Face
This oil-free face sunscreen works great under makeup without pulling or streaking.
- Sun Bum Skin Care Travel Essentials Kit
A beach-ready kit that includes Daily Cleanser, Brightening Face Scrub, and Daily Sunscreen Moisturizer, all in a splash-proof pouch.
- Moroccanoil Frizz Control Kit
This travel-sized trio includes a frizz control shampoo, conditioner, and the brand’s Frizz Shield Spray that repels humidity and delivers a glass-like shine.
- Keys Soulcare Soulful Celebration Skincare Set
A trio of full-size bestselling formulas from Alicia Keys’ lifestyle beauty brand that cleanses, moisturizes, and illuminates skin for a radiant, hydrated complexion. Alicia’s personally written affirmations—which are etched into every jar—help transform everyday skincare routines into an empowering soul care ritual of positivity and self-love. Explore the Keys Soulcare Offering Selector to help you find a customized soul care ritual based on skin type and favorite affirmations.
- Pantene Pro-Vitamin Essence
Pantene’s Pro-Vitamin Repair Essence (an Amazon exclusive) helps to rebuild hair’s strength by creating new bonds in hair’s protein structure with the power of Pantene’s signature ingredient, Pro-Vitamin B5.
- CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara
The 50-degree curved fiber brush adds volume by wrapping every lash from root to tip, catching even the smallest and straightest lashes.
- innisfree Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum for Dark Spot Fading
Brighten up with Vitamin C and enzymes from Green Tea that help visibly smooth and fade dark spots.
- CeraVe Oil Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream
A moisturizer formulated with silica and other powders to help absorb excess oil and rebalance oily skin, leaving it neither too oily nor too dry.
- Coola Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Protection Kit
This skincare collection features four must-haves: Glowing Greens Facial Cleanser, Vital Rush Skin Renewal Serum, Mineral Sun Silk Drops SPF 30, and Classic Tinted Liplux SPF 30.
- Amika Mini-Mension Bestsellers Hair Set
A bundle of Amika’s carry-on-approved bestsellers, including the Soulfood Nourishing Mask, the Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer, and Perk Up Dry Shampoo.
- LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
This bestselling grapefruit lip balm is an Amazon exclusive, as is the peach flavor.
- e.l.f. Ultimate Makeup Brush Set & Travel Roll
This set of 17 brushes has got what you need to apply every step of your makeup, from primer to setting powder to complexion and eyes, all packed into a vegan leather travel roll.
- essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish
Salon quality nail color from essie that provides flawless coverage and glossy shine, with an easy glide brush that fits every nail size and allows for quick, streak-free, even, and professional application at home.
- Well People Power Palette Eyeshadow
This richly pigmented powder eyeshadow palette features an array of purple shades—from deep mauve to bright amethyst and light lilac—in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes.
- Pacifica Beauty Mini Fragrance Sampler
A set of three travel-sized scents for hair and body that include Island Vanilla, Tahitian Gardenia, and Indian Coconut Nectar.
- FOREO PEACH 2 IPL Hair Removal Device
Featuring a built-in skin cooling system, this at-home laser hair removal device promises to make skin silky smooth in just 12 weeks.
- Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush and Bronzer
This new blendable liquid blush that has a melt-to-skin formula for a natural glow wears for up to 12 hours and is infused with vitamin E.
- Nivea Men DEEP Active Clean Charcoal Body Wash
This body wash leaves skin feeling fresh, clean, and revitalized, helps prevent body odor, and has a long-lasting unique scent of vanilla and bourbon.
- belif Hydrate and Go Kit
An antioxidant-packed travel kit from belif that includes moisturizer, eye cream, serum, and jelly cleanser.
- Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil
An Amazon exclusive facial oil that redefines how even those who have been skeptical of oils, like Keys Soulcare founder Alicia Keys herself, can enjoy the benefits of this uniquely nourishing, plumping, replenishing non-comedogenic formula.
- SheaMoisture Whole Body Deo Cream (3-pack)
Achieve all-day odor control with this plant-based cream deodorant fragranced with coconut and hibiscus.
- Revlon ColorStay Blot Face Powder
This lightweight setting powder mattifies skin, absorbs excess oils, and reduces the look of pores and blurs imperfections for up to 16 hours.
- Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray
"Like sunshine in a bottle," this uplifting fragrance is a blend of fresh, citrusy notes and soft, sensual floral scents.
- Laneige Icons To Go & Besties Set
A limited-edition set featuring four of Laneige’s minis: Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask, and Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry.
- NYX Epic Ink Liner
Get the perfect long-lasting cat eye look with a matte, waterproof black finish.
- Amazon Basics Hydrating Makeup Remover Wipes
These Amazon Basics Hydrating Cleansing Towelettes hydrate as they remove impurities and makeup, even waterproof mascara. Also available in 2-packs and 6-packs.
- L'homme Eau De Toilette Spray For Men By Yves Saint Laurent
This refreshing citrus peel fragrance comes in a size perfect for travel and on-the-go use.
- Keys Soulcare Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream
The latest offering from Alicia Keys’ lifestyle beauty brand is a clinically proven face cream that provides long-lasting hydration and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines for a smooth, supple feel.
- Hot Tools Pro Artist Protect & Style CurlStraight Styler
This newly designed hair tool from Hot Tools can be easily used as a flat iron, a curling iron, or even a wand.
- L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
This lip makeup is infused with hyaluronic acid, leaving lips hydrated with a lightweight feel.
- Clinique Take The Day Off Charcoal Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Using Japanese charcoal, this balm quickly dissolves long-wearing makeup and detoxifies and unclogs pores. Both it and the classic Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover are available from Amazon Premium Beauty in a travel-friendly size too.
Customers curious about Clinique’s skincare offerings can also try the Clinique Skin Analysis tool. Developed with Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologists, this interactive questionnaire will custom-fit a skincare regimen, ensuring a simplified and personalized skincare journey, with recommended products available for purchase from Clinique’s Amazon brand store.
Start shopping the 2024 Summer Beauty Haul now.