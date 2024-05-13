Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul is on now until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, May 19. During the event, customers will receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon. The promotion will be automatically added to cart on qualifying orders and can be used on a Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase of items shipped and sold by Amazon.

Customers can shop a wide selection of skincare, makeup, nail products, haircare, fragrance, sunscreen, personal care, men’s grooming products, value packs, and Allure Best of Beauty winners, as well as travel sets and gifts. Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.

Summer brings adventures—whether that’s fun in the sun, dancing under the stars, or enjoying some well-deserved self-care—and Amazon Beauty has all the products you need from the brands you love to make it your most beautiful summer yet!



Here's how to claim the deal:

1. Add shipped and sold by Amazon Beauty products to your cart. Total purchase must be equal to or greater than $50 in qualifying Beauty items.

2. Your $10 Amazon.com promotional code will be emailed to you within 24 hours of when your order ships, and can be used on your next Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase on items shipped and sold by Amazon.

*Limit of 1 redemption per customer.

Great beauty products to shop now:

Whether you’re shopping for bachelorette party or wedding looks, sun prevention for your beach vacation, or stocking up for the Memorial Day Weekend ahead, there’s something for every Amazon Beauty customer to discover during the Summer Beauty Haul. Start exploring now at amazon.com/summerbeautyhaul and find great beauty savings and inspiration for days on the beach, finding your glow, summer beauty sets, and Allure Best of Beauty winners.



Amazon Beauty customers can also tune in to a shoppable Amazon Live Summer Beauty Haul event on Monday, May 13 at 1 p.m. EDT. Influencer Sophie Sumner will be unboxing new beauty arrivals, answering questions from the chat, and trying out must-have summer beauty products live.

Below, find some of our favorite Amazon Beauty products to shop during the 2024 Summer Beauty Haul from brands like Clinique, Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance, Keys Soulcare, Revlon, Well People, CeraVe, Laneige, and many more.



Customers curious about Clinique’s skincare offerings can also try the Clinique Skin Analysis tool. Developed with Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologists, this interactive questionnaire will custom-fit a skincare regimen, ensuring a simplified and personalized skincare journey, with recommended products available for purchase from Clinique’s Amazon brand store.

Start shopping the 2024 Summer Beauty Haul now.