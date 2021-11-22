Mark your calendars for a weekend of savings. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals weekend kicks off on Saturday, November 27, and runs through Monday, November 29, offering customers thousands of deals and savings on must-have products and gifts.

Some of the popular products on our deals list include electronics from Samsung and LG, home and kitchen essentials from Shark, Vitamix, and Cuisinart, and must-have toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Crayola. Other popular items include beauty favorites from Revlon, top fashion picks from Ray-Ban, and select Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series.

All weekend long, customers can also shop thousands of deals from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, including deals from women-owned, Black-owned, and military family-owned businesses.

If you’re looking for a little gifting inspiration, Amazon Live will hold various livestream events on Cyber Monday that showcase a curated selection of the best deals, product demonstrations, try-on hauls, and live chats hosted by celebrities and influencers. We’ve also put together our biggest selection of gift guides yet—including the popular Holiday Toy List and Oprah’s Favorite Things list, and the curated Customers' Most-Loved Gifts guide and Experts' Gift Picks gift guide.

Cyber Monday deals preview

Below is a sampling of top deals and products that will be available at various dates and times between Saturday, November 27, and Monday, November 29, while supplies last. Customers can shop deals on Amazon or on the Amazon shopping app, or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Select Cyber Monday deals will also be available at all Amazon 4-star store and Amazon Books store locations. Prime members also can enjoy 30 minutes of early access to the hottest Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.



Toys and games

Save up to 30% on select building sets, including from LEGO and Playmobil.

Save up to 30% on Hasbro games.

Save up to 30% on arts and crafts toys from Crayola and other brands.

Save up to 30% on select board games including Catan and Ticket to Ride.

Save up to 30% on Osmo educational kits and games.

Save up to 30% on Learning Resources and Educational Insights learning toys.

Seasonal fashion

Save up to 40% on select Orolay down jackets and parkas.

Save up to 30% on select Crocs.

Save up to 30% on select True & Co. bras and underwear.

Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Save up to 20% on select outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and more.

Save up to 25% on a Made For You custom t-shirt.

Save up to 25% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Z Supply, and Alala.



Home and kitchen

Save up to 35% on select Instant Pot appliances and select cookware and kitchen essentials from All-Clad, Ninja, Vitamix, Calphalon, Cuisinart, and SodaStream.

Save up to 31% on select iRobot Roomba vacuums, select air purifiers from Blue Air and Coway, and sewing machines from Brother and Singer.

Save up to 30% on select furniture.

Electronics

Save up to 33% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and JBL.

Save up to 30% on select HP monitors, laptops, and all-in-one desktops.

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames.

Save $20 on select Nintendo Switch Pro controllers.

Save 25% on the MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen.

Beauty and personal care

Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare.

Save up to 39% on electric shavers, razors, and blades from Braun, Gillette, and more.

Save up to 30% on hair care from Revlon, Bed Head, and other brands.

Save up to 52% on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Amazon brands

Save up to 30% on Amazon Basics kitchen products.

Save up to 30% on clothing for kids and babies from Our Brands.

Save up to 30% on coffee from Our Brands.

Amazon Devices

Save up to 47% on the Echo Show 5.

Save up to 45% on Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker.

Save up to 40% on Kindle and up to 28% on Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Save up to 40% on Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet.

Save up to 36% on the Fire TV Stick 4k Max.

Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series.

Home improvement, tools, and garden

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER tools.

Save on select tools from DEWALT, GEARWRENCH, and SKIL.

Save 25% on select Level Home smart locks.

Save up to 40% on select spas and pools from Bestway and more.

Baby

Save on select baby essentials from Philips Avent.

Save on select feeding products from Dr. Brown’s such as bottles and pacifiers.

Save on select Cybex gb Pockit strollers.

Save up to 30% on select Britax car seats.

Save 25% on select Safety 1 st Grow and Go car seats.

Plus, save on select items from Joovy this holiday season.

Pets

Save 30% on select pet gifts and supplies, including toys, treats, beds, and crates.

Save up to 25% on select Bissell pet care items.

Save 20% on Petmate Husky Dog House for dogs up to 90 pounds.

Receive a free sample of Greenies new supplement product, while supplies last.

Sports and outdoors

Save up to 30% on select Nalgene Sustain water bottles.

Save up to 30% on select Weider Platinum Strength products.

Save up to 30% on select CamelBak bottles and accessories.

Save up to 30% on select electric scooters, bike racks, and stands from Segway, Hover-1, and more.

Entertainment

Save up to 50% on select Prime Video

Save with Amazon Music Unlimited, free for three months for new customers, or free for six months with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Plus, customers can listen to their favorite Wondery podcasts with 40% off a one-year subscription to Wondery+.

Save up to 59% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro

Readers can save up to 80% on popular eBooks Kindle exclusive titles Wheel of Time boxed sets.

Virtual travel and experiences

For people on your list who have everything or are experience seekers, save up to 50% on all Amazon Explore experiences, hosted by local experts. U.S. customers have access to a wide range of livestreamed, interactive experiences across the globe—all from the comfort of their homes. Customers can shop unique items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world, and gift experiences to their friends and family.

