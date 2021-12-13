Amazon Explore is unveiling a first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Berrics, a leading Los Angeles-based skatepark that hosts a constant stream of skaters from around the world. The collaboration consists of an exclusive group experience, aptly named “The GOAT Berrics Experience,” hosted by professional skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk.

The worlds of skateboarding, virtual travel, and shopping come together with Amazon Explore’s new experience, which will allows customers to “visit” Los Angeles, learn about skateboarding as a sport, culture, and industry, and shop curated merch items from Tony Hawk’s skateboarding company, Birdhouse, and The Berrics.

“We’re excited to work with The Berrics and Tony Hawk, who both value bringing culturally enriching experiences to customers,” said Wasiq Bokhari, director of Amazon Explore. “We built Amazon Explore to connect like-minded customers and help fuel their passions and curiosities—we did just that with ‘The GOAT Berrics Experience!’”

Through a sweepstakes held on The Berrics’ Instagram, seven winners will have a chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime private virtual tour of The Berrics with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Tony will take customers on a freestyle skate session and tour through the skatepark, go through different rooms of The Berrics to fill a goodie bag for each of the winners, and sign some merchandise in-session. Goodie bag items include one Tony Hawk-autographed Birdhouse skate deck, a Birdhouse T-shirt, Birdhouse socks, a pair of Vans, a Berrics zip-up, and a Berrics beanie.

“The Berrics has always encouraged innovation and inclusivity, all while staying true to what makes skateboarding culture so unique. Whether one has been skating for years, or picking up a board for the first time, we are excited to connect fans with the legendary Tony Hawk through a memorable, intimate virtual experience with Amazon Explore,” said Alexander Ho, managing director of The Berrics. “This collaboration gives us an opportunity to test new ways of curating moments within this ever-growing audience, as The Berrics continues to bring unique experiences and accessibility to the world's tight-knit skate community.”

Learn more about the collaboration.