Amazon Beauty is kicking off its third annual Holiday Beauty Haul, a two-week shopping event that features deals across skincare, haircare, makeup, grooming and shaving, fragrance, and Allure Best of Beauty winners, as well as gifts and stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

From October 23 through November 5, Amazon Beauty customers will be able to shop deals from brands like AHAVA, CHI, essie, Farmacy Beauty, FOREO, IT Cosmetics, KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens, Lancôme, Le Domaine from Brad Pitt, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Michael Strahan Skincare, Milk Makeup, Olay, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Revlon, Rinna Beauty, Sally Hansen, Tatcha, TULA, and Urban Decay. Some Holiday Beauty Haul deals require coupons—browse and stash your favorites in your Amazon shopping account by visiting the Beauty Coupons page. Select the coupon you’d like to use and it will automatically show up in your cart when you add the item.

Celebrate the Holiday Beauty Haul with a shoppable, interactive Amazon Live event on October 23 at 1:00 p.m. EST, where customers can live chat with influencer Natalie Negrotti to discover her top picks across skincare, haircare, fragrance, nail care and more, as well as unbox and try products from Covergirl, Drybar, Maybelline, and NYX.*

See below for a sneak peak of 31 of our favorite Holiday Beauty Haul deals. 

1. 20% off Le Domaine Luxury Face Cream | Anti-Aging Whipped Moisturizer

2. 10% off IT Cosmetics Radiance Boosting Best Sellers Skincare Gift Set

3. 25% off KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask

4. 20% off Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Eyes Volumizing Mascara

5. 20% off COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss

6. 15% off Ralph Lauren - Polo Sport - Eau De Toilette - Men's Cologne

7. 20% off URBAN DECAY Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

8. 20% off Olay Plump & Hydrate Hyaluronic Gel Face Moisturizer

9. 20% off TULA Skin Care Radiant Skin Brightening Serum

10. 20% off Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit

11. 30% off philosophy Frosted Snowflakes Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

12. 15% off Sally Hansen Repair + Rescue Super Strength Defense

13. 20% off Lemme Glow Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies

14. 20% off COOLA Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Sun Protection Kit

15. 30% off Clear Shaving Lotion by Michael Strahan

16. 15% off Tatcha Skin Essentials Exclusive Amazon Sets

17. 25% off NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss - Pack of 3 Shades

18. 30% off Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

19. 30% off Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky-High Waterproof Mascara

20. 40% off CHI Enviro 54 Firm Hold Hair Spray

21. 10% off My Burberry Blush Eau de Parfum

22. 10% off essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Kit

23. 10% off Drybar Gin Twist Edge Control Gelée

24. 20% off AHAVA Men's Soothing After-Shave Moisturizer

25. 20% off Cremo Rich-Lathering Palo Santo (Reserve Collection) Body Wash (2-pack)

26. 15% off Sun Bum Revitalizing Air Dry Cream

27. 10% off Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

28. 20% off Farmacy 3% TXA Brightening Toner

29. 20% off MILK Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying and Blurring Face Primer

30. 50% off FOREO ISSA 3 Rechargeable Electric Ultra-Hygienic Sonic Toothbrush

31. 30% off Revlon Oil Control On-the-Go Face Roller

Holiday Beauty Haul deals will be dropping throughout the two-week shopping event—visit amazon.com/holidaybeautyhaul often to score your favorites and discover new products.

 *The Holiday Beauty Haul live chat with influencer Natalie Negrotti is Sponsored Advertising Content.