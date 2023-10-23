Amazon is rolling out passkey support on browsers and mobile shopping apps, offering customers an easier and safer way to sign in to their Amazon accounts. Customers can now set up passkeys in their Amazon settings, allowing them to easily use the same face, fingerprint, or PIN used to unlock their device. Passkey support is available today for all Amazon customers using browsers and is gradually rolling out on the iOS Amazon Shopping app with support coming soon on the Android Amazon Shopping app.

What is a passkey?

Passkeys are a new easy-to-use way to sign in to apps and websites, offering a safe and convenient alternative to passwords. Unlike passwords, they cannot be written down or guessed, helping to prevent the accidental sharing of a passkey with a bad actor. When a customer uses a passkey on their device, it proves they have their device and are able to unlock it. Customers no longer need to worry about remembering unique passwords or using easy-to-guess identifiers, like names or birthdays.

Instead, a customer can use passkeys to sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices—with a fingerprint, face scan, or lock screen PIN. And passkeys are less susceptible to phishing attacks than passwords and one-time codes in text messages, making them a more secure option for our customers.

“This is about giving customers ease-of-use and security simultaneously in their Amazon experience,” said Dave Treadwell, senior vice president of ecommerce at Amazon. “While passwords will still be around in the foreseeable future, this is an exciting step in the right direction. We are thrilled to be an early adopter of this new authentication method, helping to realize our vision for a more secure, passwordless internet.”



How can I set up a passkey?

Customers can enroll for passkeys in a few simple steps. Using their browser or iOS Amazon Shopping app with the passkey update, customers can select Your Account, choose Login & Security, select Set up next to Passkeys, and follow the quick step-by-step instructions. Once customers have added a passkey to their account, they can sign in with a passkey on supported devices or browsers using their lock screen PIN or biometrics to confirm their identity.

“Our research shows that consumers are tired of the hassle and complexity of passwords, and they are excited to embrace passkey sign-ins, which enable them to simply and securely access online services and stands to turn the tide against the ongoing plague of data breaches and identity theft,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief marketing officer of FIDO Alliance, an industry association focused on reducing reliance on passwords. “Passkeys fundamentally shift the way we sign in to our online accounts for the better—and seeing Amazon roll out passkeys is evidence of its commitment to its customers’ time, experiences, and security across Amazon web and mobile shopping experiences.”

The introduction of passkeys is an important step in making the Amazon experience easier and safer for our customers. We’ll continue to encourage customers to adopt passkeys and invite the industry to join us in creating a passwordless internet.

Learn more about passkeys here.