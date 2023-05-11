Claudia Oshry is a multi-talented entertainment personality, comedian, co-host of The Morning Toast podcast, and best-selling author. Her younger sister, Margo, is a fashion and lifestyle influencer with her own list of achievements, including co-hosting The Readheads podcast and managing a full-time career in the fashion industry.

With their busy schedules, one thing the Oshry’s still make time for is music. “We have always been huge country music fans, so getting to see country concerts every summer is something we prioritize,” said Margo.

“There’s some competition in our family around discovering new artists first,” said Claudia. “So getting to be there for big festivals and awards that celebrate up-and-coming talent is so much fun.”

Amazon is teaming up with Claudia and Margo, and bringing them to Texas for the Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

The 58th ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with the Official ACM Red Carpet Show beginning Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT for free on Amazon Freevee.

As veteran concert goers themselves, Claudia and Margo know that getting ready for your next concert trip is about more than just planning an outfit. You need skincare, chargers for every device, suitcases, snacks—the list goes on. But thankfully, Amazon has everything you need.

Here are just a few of Claudia and Margo’s must-haves, perfect for your next country concert or glammed-up girls trip. You can check out all of their recommendations on their recent Amazon Live.

You can also shop everything you need to celebrate country music and the summer concert season at the ACM Awards Explore page. It’s an online, one-stop destination to watch, listen, and shop the ACM Awards, and invites you to browse limited-edition ACM Awards products, shop vinyl and merch from nominees, and nail your look—whether you’re going for red carpet-glam or laid-back coastal cowgirl.