Millions of Prime members enjoy entertainment, savings, and shopping benefits—including fast, free delivery, hassle-free returns, and a seamless checkout experience—in our store every day. To give members the broadest possible selection, low prices, and a convenient shopping experience, Amazon has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure that helps small and medium-sized merchants offer Prime shopping benefits on Amazon.com, empowering them to reach new customers and grow their businesses.

But why should Prime shopping benefits be limited to Amazon.com?

They shouldn't. That’s why we created Buy with Prime—to bring these benefits to Prime members and merchants, wherever they choose to shop or sell.

What is Buy with Prime, and how does it work?

Buy with Prime is a new way to extend Prime shopping benefits—including fast, free shipping, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns—to merchants’ own online stores, ultimately increasing selection for Prime members. We’re always looking to exceed customers’ expectations for what Prime can offer, and with the introduction of Buy with Prime, we’re expanding where members can enjoy Prime’s shopping benefits—making membership even more valuable.

Participating merchants will display the Prime logo and expected delivery date on eligible products in their own online store, offer a simple, convenient checkout experience using Amazon Pay, and leverage Amazon’s fulfillment network to deliver orders. Amazon will also manage free returns for eligible orders.

What do others have to say?

How can merchants offer Buy with Prime?

Buy with Prime will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). These merchants can add Buy with Prime to their online store within minutes, because their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers. Once live, merchants will receive shopper order information, including email addresses, which they can use to provide excellent customer service, and build direct relationships with shoppers.

Buy with Prime is easy to add to most existing direct-to-consumer online stores, and will be rolled out by invitation only through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA. Merchants can learn more here.

How can customers use Buy with Prime?

Prime members can start shopping from participating merchants when Buy with Prime rolls out this year. Stay tuned for more updates on About Amazon. Prime members can learn more here.