On October 20–21, Amazon will welcome thousands of U.S. sellers to the second annual Accelerate conference. The virtual event will feature new product and service announcements, seller presentations, and more than 30 sessions providing insights and strategies for current and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to take their Amazon partnerships to the next level. Accelerate attendees will also hear from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark about Amazon's focus on empowering selling partners and connecting small businesses with more than 300 million shoppers.

"It has been inspiring to see our selling partners delight customers and thrive in the face of significant challenges over the past year due to the global pandemic," said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support. "We are massively invested in supporting sellers, and we're excited to bring the seller community together at Accelerate 2021 to help entrepreneurs and small business owners launch on Amazon and go to the next level to build their brands, scale, and grow."

Sellers are incredibly important to Amazon, its customers, and local communities. Tens of thousands of Amazon employees focus on helping third-party sellers launch their businesses, reach more customers, and develop their brands. In 2020, third-party sellers saw record sales, and hundreds of thousands of new small and medium-sized businesses began selling in the U.S. store as Amazon provided an important vehicle for small businesses during the pandemic. Amazon estimates that sellers generated more than $25 billion in profit for their businesses last year.

This year, entrepreneurs interested in becoming an Amazon seller can access additional resources to help launch their business on Amazon, including personalized account registration support and a new Start Selling on Amazon toolkit.

Register for Accelerate.