This Prime Day, supporting small businesses is more important than ever before. While it has been a tough year for small businesses, selling in Amazon’s store has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales. To further our commitment to helping small businesses during COVID-19 and beyond, this Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, we will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

Small business sellers are busy preparing for Prime Day on October 13 & 14, and we couldn’t wait to introduce you to just a few of the hard-working entrepreneurs serving customers in categories ranging from dog treats to jewelry, and beyond! Keep scrolling to meet some of the small business owners behind the brands and learn how their stories came to be.

Throughout Prime Day, customers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from many of these businesses during Amazon Live’s Small Business Showcase. Customers can tune-in at amazon.com/primeday to connect with the business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals.

Don’t forget, Prime members get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on select small businesses in our store through October 12. Check out amazon.com/supportsmall to find small businesses to support leading up to, and during, Prime Day.

Pawstruck

Meet Kyle, CEO of Pawstruck—a company that makes natural treats for all dogs.

Streaming live on October 13 in the 6am PT/9am ET hour.

Bee's Wrap

Sarah started Bee’s Wrap as a reusable and biodegradable food wrap alternative to plastic wrap and now sells to thousands of customers across the country.

Streaming live on October 14 in the 3pm PT/6pm ET hour.

POWERHANDZ

Our friend Brittany Sky (@brittanysky) recently chatted with Danyel, the founder of POWERHANDZ, an innovative athletic glove and sports training equipment brand.

Streaming live on October 14 in the 8am PT/11am ET hour.

LuminAID

Meet Andrea, founder of LuminAID, who chatted with our friend Anabelle Blum (@anabelleblum) about her company that aims to make the world a brighter place with flat-pack solar inflatable lanterns and charge packs.

Streaming live on October 14 in the 2pm PT/5pm ET hour.

Sara Sews

Say hello to Susan and Sara, the creators of Sara Sews. The mother-daughter duo started their business making colorful aprons, party banners, and reusable face coverings after Amazon invited them to join Handmade, turning their hobby into a business.

Streaming live on October 13 in the 8am PT/11am ET hour.

HONEYCAT

Meet Julie & Jo, co-founders of HONEYCAT, a minimalist jewelry brand based in Orange County, CA.

Shop HONEYCAT jewelry here.

Thrive Natural Care

Say hello to Alex, founder of Thrive Natural Care, who sat down with Andrew Keenan (@keenanblogger) to talk about their mission-driven skincare line that helps to repair the soils of Costa Rica for future generations.

Streaming live on October 14 in the 12pm PT/3pm ET hour.

Skoolzy

Introducing Batsi, the founder of Skoolzy, who started her toy line aimed at entertaining and stimulating little minds through play as a way to support her daughter’s early learning and development.

Streaming live on October 13 in the 6am PT/9am ET hour.