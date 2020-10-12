This Prime Day, supporting small businesses is more important than ever before. While it has been a tough year for small businesses, selling in Amazon’s store has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales. To further our commitment to helping small businesses during COVID-19 and beyond, this Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, we will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.
Small business sellers are busy preparing for Prime Day on October 13 & 14, and we couldn’t wait to introduce you to just a few of the hard-working entrepreneurs serving customers in categories ranging from dog treats to jewelry, and beyond! Keep scrolling to meet some of the small business owners behind the brands and learn how their stories came to be.
Throughout Prime Day, customers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from many of these businesses during Amazon Live’s Small Business Showcase. Customers can tune-in at amazon.com/primeday to connect with the business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals.
Don’t forget, Prime members get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on select small businesses in our store through October 12. Check out amazon.com/supportsmall to find small businesses to support leading up to, and during, Prime Day.
Pawstruck
Meet Kyle, CEO of Pawstruck—a company that makes natural treats for all dogs.
Streaming live on October 13 in the 6am PT/9am ET hour.
Bee's Wrap
Sarah started Bee’s Wrap as a reusable and biodegradable food wrap alternative to plastic wrap and now sells to thousands of customers across the country.
Streaming live on October 14 in the 3pm PT/6pm ET hour.
POWERHANDZ
Our friend Brittany Sky (@brittanysky) recently chatted with Danyel, the founder of POWERHANDZ, an innovative athletic glove and sports training equipment brand.
Streaming live on October 14 in the 8am PT/11am ET hour.
LuminAID
Meet Andrea, founder of LuminAID, who chatted with our friend Anabelle Blum (@anabelleblum) about her company that aims to make the world a brighter place with flat-pack solar inflatable lanterns and charge packs.
Streaming live on October 14 in the 2pm PT/5pm ET hour.
View this post on Instagram
pequeñas. #Ad Por eso quise conversar con Andrea Sreshta (Fundadora de @luminaid), quien me contó su experiencia vendiendo sus productos en @amazon. Cuando termines de ver este #IGTV verás que Amazon le ha permitido a cientos de emprendedores sostener (e incluso hacer crecer sus negocios) en medio de esta crisis. Este Prime Day -y durante la temporada festiva-, Amazon invertirá más de $100 millones para ayudar a las pequeñas empresas de todo el mundo a aumentar sus ventas y llegar a nuevos clientes. Como parte de esta inversión desde ahora y hasta el 12 de octubre, Amazon ofrecerá a los miembros Prime en los Estados Unidos que gasten $10 en artículos vendidos por pequeñas empresas seleccionadas, un crédito de $10 para usar en Amazon.com durante Prime Day. Esta promoción está totalmente financiada por Amazon para conectar a los clientes con los artesanos y emprendedores locales. Los clientes también pueden descubrir productos de pequeñas empresas con sede en EE.UU en la Guía de regalos para pequeñas empresas -disponible ya – y de esta manera apoyar a las pequeños emprendedores durante la temporada de compras festivas. Visita amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide para más información. Etiqueta en los comentarios a esos emprendedores como Andrea que siguen luchando por ver materializados sus sueños y que tienen en Amazon a un aliado espectacular! #PrimeLife #PrimeDay #AnabelleBlum #ByLaBlum #SmallBusiness #Entrepreneur #EntrepreneurLife
Sara Sews
Say hello to Susan and Sara, the creators of Sara Sews. The mother-daughter duo started their business making colorful aprons, party banners, and reusable face coverings after Amazon invited them to join Handmade, turning their hobby into a business.
Streaming live on October 13 in the 8am PT/11am ET hour.
HONEYCAT
Meet Julie & Jo, co-founders of HONEYCAT, a minimalist jewelry brand based in Orange County, CA.
Shop HONEYCAT jewelry here.
Thrive Natural Care
Say hello to Alex, founder of Thrive Natural Care, who sat down with Andrew Keenan (@keenanblogger) to talk about their mission-driven skincare line that helps to repair the soils of Costa Rica for future generations.
Streaming live on October 14 in the 12pm PT/3pm ET hour.
View this post on Instagram
I got a chance to chat with Alex McIntosh, the founder of @thrivenaturalcare about how he’s created a business that is not only sustainable — but also has a positive impact. 🌱#ad When Alex launched his skincare line in 2013, his mission was to create natural products derived from regenerative plants that would repair the soils of Costa Rica for generations to come. Partnering with @Amazon, Alex has been able to vastly grow his business, even in these times of uncertainty. And now, along with many other small businesses, he’s gearing up for #PrimeDay (October 13-14) with a bunch of exciting deals. From now through October 12th, @Amazon will offer U.S. Prime members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store (like Alex’s) a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. Head to amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping! #primelife
Skoolzy
Introducing Batsi, the founder of Skoolzy, who started her toy line aimed at entertaining and stimulating little minds through play as a way to support her daughter’s early learning and development.
Streaming live on October 13 in the 6am PT/9am ET hour.