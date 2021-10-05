More than half of all products purchased on Amazon are sold by third-party sellers, almost all of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Last year during the holidays, American sellers sold nearly 1 billion items. We know customers are always excited to support small businesses, and we continually invest to help them reach more customers, grow sales, and create jobs in their communities. This holiday season, Amazon is helping customers find great gifts from small businesses with the “Meet me on Amazon” campaign, which is connecting shoppers with entrepreneurs, artisans, and other small business owners.

Throughout the holidays, customers will be able to discover gifts from small businesses, meet the real people behind the products, and learn more about their inspiring stories of entrepreneurship through our Small Business Gift Guide, the Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide, and the Amazon Handmade Gift Guide.

The Small Business Gift Guide includes curated gift selections from small businesses owned in the U.S. by women, Black entrepreneurs, families, and military families. Amazon is also partnering with celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter to highlight their favorite gifts from small businesses. Drew, Gabrielle, and Billy each curated their own small business gift guide featuring products from sellers like ATLEXO, bkr, Two Tumbleweeds, MEandMine, Ethereal Zen Creations, Chicago French Press, BLK & Bold, AfroPick, Pawstruck, and Bolden that make for great gifts for friends and family.

Amazon is partnering with celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter to highlight their favorite gifts from small businesses. Amazon is partnering with celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter to highlight their favorite gifts from small businesses. Amazon is partnering with celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter to highlight their favorite gifts from small businesses.

Our small business selling partners are at the heart of the holiday season for Amazon. Among them is Mina, who as a girl cooked for her 10 younger siblings in Morocco and transformed her mother’s recipes with a naturally talented touch. Now living in New York, Mina combines the flavor of traditional tagines with a passion for spirited, adventurous palates in her recipes for harissa, shakshuka, tea, and capers. Mina is the essence of culinary Morocco, where culture has been passed down through stories and recipes.

Another selling partner is Hardmill, a Seattle-based company founded by brothers Ryan and Michael Barrie, who offer the Leather Cast Iron Skillet Pan Handle Cover, leather coasters, and similar types of products. The company focuses on simple, traditional, and rugged products that will be passed on and cherished for years to come. The Barries design with purpose and seek out only the highest quality materials to use in traditional production methods, such as stripping out full hides of leather and hand-hammering copper rivets.

Gemille Walker, Shaquille Walker, and Zarrius Walker, co-founders of AfroPick. Elinor Huang, founder and CEO of MEandMine. Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, co-founders of BLK & Bold.

In addition, Amazon customers can discover unique and innovative products in all categories from small brands in the Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide. The guide can be sorted by price, recipient, top-rated gifts, and more to make it easier to find the perfect gift for the person who already has everything.

We’ve also launched the Amazon Handmade Gift Guide, helping customers find one-of-a-kind personalized gifts, home goods, holiday décor, jewelry, and more, all handcrafted by artisans and other makers all over the world. The guide also offers a selection of handmade items from local artisans, picked by the ultimate hostess and author of That Cheese Plate, Marissa Mullen.

As the holiday season continues, we’ll unveil even more new and exciting ways consumers can shop small. In the meantime, customers can browse all the holiday deals happening now, including thousands from small businesses, by visiting Amazon Epic Deals, browsing the Amazon app on their mobile devices, or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?”