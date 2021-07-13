Climate Pledge Friendly is a program that makes it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products in Amazon’s store. We have partnered with trusted third-parties and created our own certification, Compact by Design, which highlights products that meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world. Climate Pledge Friendly continues to expand its selection of more sustainable products, and customers can now see the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on more than 75,000 products across the U.S. and Europe.

Now, Amazon is adding four new certifications to help shoppers find more sustainable products across grocery, household, beauty, and more:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safer Choice label helps customers find products made with safer ingredients for the health of families, pets, workplaces, and the environment. Safer Choice-certified products have been carefully evaluated by EPA scientists. Every ingredient must meet strict safety criteria for both human health and the environment. Products made with safer ingredients can help improve indoor air quality and protect municipal waterways.

EWG Verified means products reduce chemicals of concern and support companies that are committed to using safer ingredients. This mark is backed by EWG's scientific rigor and decades of research on chemical safety and scientific evidence on the impacts of exposure to toxic chemicals on human health.

Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) is a certification for food, textiles, and personal care ingredients. ROC farms and products meet high standards for soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. By adopting regenerative organic practices on more farms around the world, ROC works to create long-term solutions to the climate crisis, factory farming, and fractured rural economies.

Animal Welfare Approved is a food label that verifies animals are raised on pasture or range for their entire lives on more sustainable, independent farms. No routine antibiotics or added hormones, no animal byproducts, and no confinement are used.

“Customers want a way to make more sustainable and informed shopping choices, and Climate Pledge Friendly is ramping up its efforts to help customers know their purchases meet sustainability standards and are helping to preserve the natural world,” said Adam Werbach, global lead for Sustainable Shopping at Amazon. “We are excited to add EWG Verified, EPA Safer Choice, Regenerative Organic Certification, and Animal Welfare Approved to the Climate Pledge Friendly program’s trusted third-party certifications, which allow customers to discover and shop even more Climate Pledge Friendly brands and products.”

“We are pleased that Amazon is increasing awareness of products with safer ingredients by including EPA’s Safer Choice certification in its initiative,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff. “EPA’s Safer Choice program provides national and international leadership for our chemical safety mission in a way that benefits families, children, workers, communities, pets, and the environment.”

“We are delighted that Amazon has selected the EWG Verified mark to include in its effort to feature more sustainable products as a way to protect our climate,” said EWG President Ken Cook. “When Amazon shoppers see the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on a product that has earned the EWG Verified mark, they will immediately know that, in addition to meeting our industry-leading benchmarks for health, it is also one of the products identified as more sustainable on Amazon.”

Products eligible for Climate Pledge Friendly are identified in shopping results, have additional information about the certifications that make the product Climate Pledge Friendly, and are featured in a dedicated section of our store. Climate Pledge Friendly selection can be found across grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products and from brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Mrs. Meyer's, Hewlett-Packard, and Jack Wolfskin, among others.