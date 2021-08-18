Amazon and Global Optimism have announced that Flock Freight has joined The Climate Pledge. Flock Freight is a technology company that is reimagining freight shipping with a first-of-its-kind shared truckload service promoting efficiency and reduced waste within the industry.

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, 115 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.

Flock Freight and other signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, as well as implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

“We’re excited to welcome Flock Freight to The Climate Pledge, joining a growing collective of signatories focused on decarbonization across the transportation sector,” said Sally Fouts, director of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. “Flock Freight is showing leadership in signing up to the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and we look forward to sharing knowledge, ideas, and best practices to create the low-carbon economy of the future, together.”

First to market with advanced algorithms that enable supply-chain optimization by pooling shipments, Flock Freight creates a new standard of service for shippers while increasing revenue for carriers. Flock Freight’s guaranteed shared truckload service, FlockDirect, is the industry’s only carbon-neutral shipping mode offered at no extra cost to shippers.

FlockDirect pools partial truckload shipments that are going in the same direction onto one truck, helping to reduce freight-related emissions, while optimizing transit routes and times. Through its shared truckload service, shipments are only loaded and unloaded once, with no re-arranging in between, which also helps limit environmental harm as a result of remanufacturing and reshipping duplicate goods.

In 2019, Flock Freight's solution saved the equivalent of over 4,335 metric tons of carbon dioxide. In 2020, Flock Freight reduced carbon emissions from the trucking industry by 5,000 metric tons through shared truckload shipping. And in 2021, Flock Freight is aiming to remove 20,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from the trucking industry through FlockDirect.

Flock Freight is also a certified B Corporation, a designation given to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified environmental and social performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

“As a sustainability-focused corporation, Flock Freight believes climate change demands urgent and universal action. We know our planet’s well-being tomorrow hinges on the decisions we make today,” said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and founder of Flock Freight. “With future generations in mind, we’re working to eliminate freight waste and inefficiency. We’re proud to add our name to The Climate Pledge and hope others follow suit.”