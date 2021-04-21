Amazon and Global Optimism have announced that more than 100 companies are now committed to The Climate Pledge. Fifty-two new signatories signed the Pledge on April 21, including Alaska Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, HEINEKEN, PepsiCo, Telefónica, Visa, and other well-known brands. Together, Pledge signatories now generate more than $1.4 trillion in global annual sales and have more than 5 million employees across 25 industries in 16 countries—demonstrating the collective impact The Climate Pledge can have in addressing climate change.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge commit to three areas of action:



Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.



“Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and called on other companies to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early—today, more than 100 companies with over $1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and more than 5 million employees have signed the Pledge,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “We are proud to stand with other signatories to use our scale to decarbonize the economy through real business change and innovation.”

“We helped to initiate The Climate Pledge to prove a model that accelerates decarbonization with the most ambitious companies,” said Christiana Figueres, the UN’s former climate chief and now founding partner of Global Optimism. “Today over 100 companies, including household brands and companies from all industry sectors, have joined The Climate Pledge with its goal of net-zero by 2040. They are demonstrating that moving faster toward decarbonizing their businesses is a pathway to competitive advantage. There is no doubt we’re at a tipping point to establish the low carbon economy envisioned in the Paris Agreement. I commend the leadership of the companies that have joined The Climate Pledge already and look forward to welcoming the next 100.”

Amazon and Global Optimism welcome the following new signatories that have committed to The Climate Pledge:

AECOM

As the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM is focused on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts of its business at scale. This includes doing its part to address the climate crisis by reducing and neutralizing greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain, including Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Since 2018, AECOM’s commitment has already resulted in a 24% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 5% reduction in supply chain emissions (Scope 3). To achieve continued reductions with a goal of net-zero by 2030, AECOM will be switching out inefficient fleet vehicles, right-sizing office space, improving energy efficiency, and transitioning to renewable energy. The company is also working closely with its supply chain to support their emissions reduction goals and factor emissions reduction into procurement processes. In addition to decarbonizing its own operations, AECOM is partnering with its clients to provide solutions that help them achieve their ESG ambitions, including advancing innovative net-zero solutions.

“Through our commitment to ESG solutions on our client projects and within our organization, we have both a significant opportunity and a responsibility to safeguard, enhance and restore the world’s natural and social systems,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. "We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in reducing our emissions, and we are thrilled to continue with this work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

Airmee

As a technological logistics platform powering last mile, Arimee recognizes the urgent need for environmentally sustainable delivery solutions. The company focuses on offering fast and sustainable deliveries on behalf of its clients through vehicle electrification, as well as fleet optimization that maximizes each vehicle’s capacity, while minimizing travel distance. Airmee is committed to decarbonizing 100% of its last mile deliveries by 2021, and going beyond net-zero carbon emissions to become climate positive across its operations by 2025.

“At Airmee we believe that logistics is synonymous with sustainability,” said Julian Lee, Airmee founder and CEO. “Our state-of-the-art technology optimizes each delivery to reduce travel distance. Combining this with emissions-free vehicles, we aim minimize the harmful emissions that affect both the environment and human health. We are convinced that by joining The Climate Pledge, we will make significant progress in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.”

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines serves more than 120 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica, and reaches destinations around the globe through the Oneworld Alliance. The company has a longstanding commitment to care for people and the environment, and is setting out on a bold path to reduce climate impact near and long term to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. This includes continued improvements in efficiency of its fleet; standardizing and expanding the use of first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to plan optimized routes, reduce fuel burn, and carbon emissions; working with government and industry to expand the availability and use of sustainable aviation fuels, which have up to 80% less carbon emissions on a lifecycle basis; exploring and advancing novel propulsion approaches that support electrification technologies for regional flying; and investing in credible carbon offsets to close any gaps to target. The company is already reducing emissions through fleet optimization, saving fuel with its aircrafts’ uniquely designed winglets, and navigation technology that sources the most efficient route. Through its broader social and environmental sustainability program, LIFT, Alaska Airlines invites customers to donate their miles to support nonprofits such as the Nature Conservancy and UNCF, to purchase carbon offsets with The Good Traveler, and to reduce waste through in-flight recycling (temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and traveling with reusable water bottles through the company’s #FillBeforeYouFly initiative.

“At Alaska Airlines, we know that travel can make a big difference in people’s lives, and we’re committed to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible way,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. “We’re on a journey to ensure that sustainability is a core part of our culture, and we are grateful for partners within the aviation industry and beyond who are working with us to make the path to net-zero a reality. It will truly take a village to get there, and joining the other sustainability-minded companies as part of The Climate Pledge is an important step.”

Atlantia

With a presence in 24 countries, Atlantia is a global leader in the motorway and airport infrastructure sector, committed to developing innovative, sustainable, and diversified solutions in mobility. Atlantia’s mission is to make mobility increasingly sustainable, safe, innovative, efficient, and responsive to the needs of society as a whole. The company’s commitments to sustainability include promoting the use of renewable energy sources and developing increasingly efficient solutions for reducing CO2 emissions and cutting energy consumption with the goal of minimizing the environmental impact of its operations.

“Atlantia's strategic development plan focuses on technological innovation and sustainability as fundamental tools for expanding our business. We look with great interest at the new forms of integrated mobility and the new logistics models and services made possible by digital technologies, and by an increasingly strategic approach to the environment,” said Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia CEO. “Atlantia's sustainability policy is in line with the sustainable development strategy adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2015, including 17 goals to be achieved by 2030, and is in line with the indications of the Global Compact. We are convinced that by joining The Climate Pledge, we will make significant progress toward these goals and in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.”

Bellrock Group

Bellrock Group is a property and facilities management company specializing in risk-focused workplace and property management services, serving clients throughout the UK. The company is committed to operating sustainably to safeguard the environment for present and future generations. Bellrock is focused on powering its operations sustainably and with net-zero carbon emissions. To achieve this, the company is transitioning to an electrified vehicle fleet and transferring its corporate offices to renewable energy sources. Bellrock is also committed to diverting 100% of its waste from landfills.

“We believe in the principles of ensuring our business actions and activities are undertaken sustainably to minimize our impact on the environment and to improve the lives of our customers and colleagues, while having a positive impact on the communities where we work,” said David Smith, Bellrock Group CEO. “Our vision is to power our business sustainably and with net-zero emissions, and we’re thrilled to join The Climate Pledge as we continue to work toward making this vision a reality.”

Blacklane

Founded as a two-man operation in Berlin in 2011, Blacklane is the global chauffeur service, offering everything from on-demand rides, intercity trips, airport transfers, event services, and more. With a presence across hundreds of cities in more than 50 countries, Blacklane recognizes the urgent need for more environmentally friendly transportation. Blacklane was the first ride service certified carbon-neutral for offsetting emissions from all rides and business operations starting in 2017. The company partners with Carbon Footprint, Ltd. to offset all Blacklane rides on a quarterly basis. Blacklane’s investment funds a wind-power project in India. In addition to prioritizing offsets, the company is also committed to decarbonizing its own operations. Blacklane introduced Teslas to its fleet in 2018, added the Jaguar I-PACE this year, and targets 75% of its rides to be in electric vehicles by 2025.

“As a travel and transportation company, Blacklane has a special obligation to protect not only people, but also the planet,” said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, Blacklane CEO and co-founder. “Climate change demands urgent and universal action. We are joining The Climate Pledge to show that it’s essential to operate travel and mobility services with as little environmental impact as possible.”

Colgate-Palmolive

Around the world, Colgate-Palmolive is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet. The company is committed to preserving the environment by accelerating action on climate change. One critical priority is achieving renewable energy across all operations by 2030 through solar installations and power purchase agreements. With household brands including Colgate, Palmolive, Tom’s of Maine, Hill’s, and more, Colgate-Palmolive serves billions of people across the globe. The company is committed to growth and to operating responsibly and sustainably for the people, customers, and the communities it serves. It continually looks for better and more sustainable ways to make its products and packaging, and seeks opportunities to use less plastic, water, and energy while minimizing waste. In 2019, Colgate introduced a first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube, with the goal of transitioning its global portfolio by 2025. Colgate is now sharing its technology with third parties, including competitors, to support transformation of all tubes. The company is also leading the charge on promoting water conservation through its Save Water initiative, which encourages customers to "turn off the tap" while brushing, helping people save 155 billion gallons of water and 8.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas since 2016.

“Colgate is proud to join The Climate Pledge, understanding that accountability, partnership, and collaboration are essential to producing the sustainable environmental improvements we all want," said Prabha Parameswaran, Colgate-Palmolive, Global President. "With the Colgate brand found in more homes than any other, we’ve embraced our extraordinary opportunity—and responsibility—to reduce our environmental footprint and accelerate action on climate change. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and committed to doing more as our company works hard to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet.”

Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. The company moves thousands of truckloads around the country each day through its optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for the planet. Convoy uses technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800 billion trucking industry, which generates over 72 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business model and fundamental to Convoy,” said Dan Lewis, Convoy co-founder and CEO. “We empower the freight industry to ship responsibly and create efficiencies in trucking, helping our customers and communities meet their environmental goals. Convoy is proud to sign The Climate Pledge and support real carbon-reducing actions, and we will continue to work to achieve our mission to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste.”

Delphis Eco

Over 10 years, Delphis Eco has pioneered the formulation of plant-based, sustainable, and renewable cleaning products, making them safer for the environment and the user without compromising on cleaning efficacy. Delphis Eco was the first UK manufacturer to achieve EU Ecolabel accreditation, and the company now offers the UK’s largest range of accredited products. Delphis Eco’s responsible practices also extend to its packaging. Delphis Eco is the first company in the UK to bottle all of its products in 100% post-consumer recycled and recyclable plastic. Avoiding the use of virgin plastic, this process delivers a 70% reduction in carbon. The use of vegetable ink for packaging labels means no water is used in the production process, helping to reduce emissions further. A proudly B Corp accredited business, Delphis Eco holds Royal Warrants from HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.

“I founded Delphis Eco with the purpose to stop the millions of litres of nasty cleaning products from being flushed down the drain and harming the environment. I saw the damage household cleaners were having and the scale of the problem, along with the opportunity to make a significant and global difference,” said Mark Jankovich, Delphis Eco founder and CEO. “In everything we do, we think about our impact on the environment. We want to be part of the solution to climate change and spark positive action across the broader value chain. We believe joining The Climate Pledge reinforces our commitment to sustainability and will inspire others to act now and join the growing movement for good.”

Direct Healthcare Solutions Limited

Direct Healthcare Solutions Limited (DHS) is dedicated to providing a range of quality healthcare products backed with efficient and forward thinking service in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. The company provides complete healthcare solutions, offering specialized products along with design, planning, and installation services to each of its clients. DHS is prioritizing sustainable practices across its operations and broader supply chain, including implementing a circular business model by recycling and repurposing outdated medical equipment, and leveraging renewable energy solutions.

“We feel that The Climate Pledge is critical to protecting future generations from the risks associated with climate change—the future of our planet demands respectful and sustainable approaches to business,” said James Puttick, Direct Healthcare Solutions Managing Director. “It is a great pleasure to join The Climate Pledge and commit to becoming net-zero by 2040.”

Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (EIA) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation whose mandate is to drive economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. EIA is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. EIA’s Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for accelerating the development, testing, implementation, and commercialization of technology. EIA offers non-stop connections to destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. EIA is a major economic driver, with an economic output of over C$3.2 billion, supporting over 26,000 jobs.

“Being dedicated to sustainability is our core value and it guides all of our decisions and actions in everything we do,” said Tom Ruth, Edmonton International Airport president and CEO. “We are proud of what our team has achieved to tackle environmental challenges, but we can go much further. We are convinced that by joining The Climate Pledge, we will make significant progress in achieving net-zero carbon by 2040.”

Elisa Corporation

Elisa is a Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services providing sustainable solutions to over 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration customers in its core markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as in over 100 countries internationally. Elisa’s mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. The company is committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact in order to take responsibility for the sustainable development and good future of the planet. Climate change mitigation and reducing carbon emissions have been a part of Elisa’s strategy since 2009, and the company has set climate targets in accordance with the Paris Agreement as part of the international Science Based Targets initiative. In 2020, Elisa was the first telecommunications company in the Nordics to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by implementing energy reduction measures and acquiring carbon offset credits. Elisa is committed to continuing to decarbonize its operations through renewable energy, network optimization, and the implementation of increasingly energy efficient technologies such as liquid cooling base stations. The company has already reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 60% since 2016.

“We are committed to improving the environmental impacts of our business and promoting environmentally sustainable operations,” said Sami Ylikortes, Elisa executive vice president. “This includes reducing our own carbon footprint and that of our customers. By providing sustainable digital services we can enable our customers to operate in a more resource-efficient and climate-friendly manner. At Elisa, want to contribute to the faster achievement of a carbon neutral society, and we’re proud to continue with this work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

EV Private Equity

EV Private Equity is a technology-focused impact investor, committed to achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions through investing in sustainable and low carbon companies. The firm builds long-term value in its portfolio of world-leading companies by helping to resolve the most pressing issues facing the planet. Dedicated to responsible investment, EV Private Equity monitors the impact of its portfolio companies on the environment, economy, and society, with a particular focus on sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, and supporting local communities. EV Private Equity is a proud signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and supporter of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

“At EV Private Equity, we know that action is required now from businesses and communities around the globe to meet the Paris Agreement targets on CO2 emissions,” said Helge Tveit, EV Private Equity managing partner. “We’re contributing by accelerating the technologies that will reduce emissions and make the energy transition possible. By joining The Climate Pledge, we are reinforcing our commitment to achieving ambitious climate goals, and we’re delighted to join a community of other sustainability minded companies.”

FILA Solutions

With products entirely made in Italy, FILA Solutions is a leader in the treatment, protection, and maintenance of porcelain, ceramic, natural stone, wood, and terracotta. The company’s commitment to the environment is demonstrated through FILA Green Action, a program which comprises a series of green initiatives that impact its supply chain, from production, to the use and disposal of its products. These measures ensure that FILA products respect the qualities of the material being treated, the health of the person applying the product, and the surrounding environment. Key initiatives include the FILA Green Line, featuring a range of products with low environmental impact, the development of VOC-FREE products, and eco-friendly packaging.

“FILA Solutions has always strived to represent an international standard of excellence in solutions for enhancing and extending the life of surfaces in porcelain, ceramic, natural stone, wood, and terracotta,” said Francesco Pettenon, FILA Solutions CEO. “To achieve this objective, we believe it is fundamentally important to constantly engage in ethically sustainable development. This is why we are delighted to join The Climate Pledge and commit to being net-zero carbon by 2040.”

Graebel

Serving the talent mobility needs of global organizations, Graebel is putting environmental and social responsibility at the forefront of its operations. To reduce overall emissions, the company is working with its supply chain to expand the use of a virtual pre-move survey process, and to embrace virtual home finding options to minimize fuel usage. The company is also expanding the use of consolidated containerized shipping options, and promoting discard and donation services to reduce transportation emissions. Graebel supports and challenges its team members around the globe to maintain a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible organization. Since 2015, Graebel has contributed funds to American Forests that equate to the planting of over 37,000 trees. As Graebel advances its own corporate responsibility efforts across its global operations, the company is also prioritizing partnerships with companies that do the same, including working with global service providers of temporary housing, warehousing, and transportation services that offer onsite recycling services and use energy-efficient design and utilities.

“At Graebel, our corporate values—truth, love, and integrity—align directly with our commitment to sustainability and how we engage people all over the world,” said Bill Graebel, Graebel CEO. “Having a people-first culture—and following our guiding principles of understanding clearly, caring deeply, and helping our employees, partners, and clients grow purposefully—is reflected in our corporate social responsibilities as well. By integrating our environmental work with that of our supplier partners, internal teams, and organizations, we help to minimize our carbon footprint throughout the relocation process. We’re thrilled to be joining other companies who are showing their sustainability commitment through The Climate Pledge.”

Greencore Group

Offering a wide range of chilled, frozen, and shelf-stable foods, Greencore Group is a leading manufacturer of convenience foods in the UK. The company is helping build a sustainable, equitable, and more resilient food system for generations to come, including a commitment to sourcing all of its ingredients from a sustainable and fair supply chain by 2030, and operating with net-zero emissions by 2040. This includes reducing food waste, ensuring all packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable, and ensuring its supply chain is 100% deforestation free by 2025.

“At Greencore, we are passionate about playing our part in building a fairer and more resilient food system for generations to come,” said Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO. “We have made significant reductions in direct greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and total waste generated including food waste. We promote water stewardship across all of our manufacturing sites and greater uptake of sustainable packaging materials for our products. We have also strengthened our sustainability procurement requirements—but we know we can go much further. We’re delighted to continue with this work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

HEINEKEN

Serving consumers across the globe, HEINEKEN recognizes the importance of running not only a profitable business, but also a sustainable one. The company’s decade long sustainable development ambition, Brew a Better World, demonstrates its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, building a roadmap against these goals and their specified targets to ensure meaningful and transparent contributions to protecting the planet, ensuring prosperity, and ending poverty. As a part of this ambition, HEINEKEN has already achieved a 51% decrease in carbon emissions and a 33% decrease in water consumption across its operations since 2008. The company’s sustainability efforts span the entire value chain “from Barley to Bar” by supporting sustainable agriculture, brewing, packaging, and distribution, and advocating for responsible consumption of alcohol.

“For over 150 years, we’ve been passionate about making a positive impact on the world around us. We know that we can only thrive if our people, the planet, and the communities around us thrive,” said Dolf van den Brink, HEINEKEN chairman and CEO. “This means looking at Brew a Better World in every one of our activities. We know actions speak louder than words and that achieving real and lasting change is only possible through collective effort. We must think and act holistically when considering how Brew a Better World positively impacts the entire HEINEKEN ecosystem— including our employees, partners and suppliers, NGOs, governments, local communities, and other stakeholders. By joining The Climate Pledge, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability, and are pleased to join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices.”

HH Global

HH Global is a leading outsourced marketing execution partner to global brands in 50 countries. The company is putting environmental responsibility at the forefront of its operations, offering sustainable solutions to help its clients balance economic and environmental savings, and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This includes a unique calculator, developed with leading consultancies and NGOs, that provides clients with a report to show the environmental impact of their marketing execution. HH Global offers clients a Quality Printer Program (QPP), which provides consistent quality, while reducing carbon, water, and waste. In providing its clients sustainable services, as well as decarbonizing its own operations, HH Global is committed to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2025, and net-zero carbon emissions across its entire value chain by 2035.

“We believe climate change demands urgent action, and as the largest global marketing execution business in the world, we take our climate responsibilities extremely seriously,” said Mike Perez, HH Global CEO. “HH Global is delighted to support the ambitions of The Climate Pledge which so clearly align with our own business objectives and strategy.”

IGS Energy

IGS Energy is a $2 billion energy company that serves more than one million customers across the U.S. The company is committed to building a sustainable energy future for a healthier planet. Last year, IGS Energy set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. To meet this goal, IGS Energy is expanding its product portfolio, shifting exclusively to clean energy for residential consumers, and introducing additional sustainable and efficiency-focused products for its commercial customers. Its innovation team, IGS Labs, is identifying new, innovative products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers and the planet, including battery storage technology and energy monitoring services. The company is also continuing to invest in clean energy infrastructure by pursuing opportunities to purchase wholesale renewables.

“It’s especially critical for IGS as an energy company to be a leader and problem solver in addressing climate change,” said Scott White, IGS Energy president and CEO. “We believe it’s our responsibility to make this change for ourselves and, more importantly, to empower our customers to become more sustainable energy consumers. We welcome the opportunity to meet the rising energy needs of the human race in a sustainable way for this generation and generations to come.”

IMI

As the largest mechanical installation company in North America, IMI deploys robust and skilled technician teams that have the capacity to deliver all-inclusive installation and service expectations. IMI considers its Corporate Social Responsibility to be of the utmost importance, and at the heart of this mandate lies a commitment to address the urgent threat of global climate change. The company focuses on facilitating an extensive reduction in its operational emissions, accompanied by increased investments in nature-based solutions. In the field, IMI is actively working with its partners to develop a supply chain that employs energy efficient and low-carbon footprint operations.

“The Climate Pledge is a major initiative for IMI and ensures accountability for our environmental impact,” said Rudi Asseer, IMI president and CEO. “This is the first of many steps IMI is taking to become a world leader in tackling climate change, and we’re excited to be joining other companies who are showing their sustainability commitment through The Pledge.”

Inn at Laurel Point

The Inn at Laurel Point, a boutique hotel located in Victoria, BC’s Inner Harbor, stands apart from its neighbors as a Social Enterprise owned by a local trust. The company strives to maximize profits, while also maximizing benefits to the environment, employees, and society as a whole. As of 2009, the property became British Columbia’s first carbon-neutral hotel and is constantly launching new initiatives as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility; this includes donating unused soap, recycling sheets as bandages to be used in developing nations, and using hydrothermal technology to cool its rooms with ocean water. Beginning this Earth Day and finishing Friday May 21, 2021, the property will launch a 30-day reforestation initiative in partnership with One Tree Planted, planting a tree for every reservation booked.

“As a social enterprise, we are driven by our mission to maintain a great hotel that benefits the local community—we truly believe that you can’t have one without the other,” said Ian Powell, Managing Director of Inn at Laurel Point. “We are thrilled to join The Climate Pledge as we continue to strive to have a meaningful impact on our community and the planet.”

Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by designing, manufacturing, and delivering luxury electric vehicles to counteract the negative effects of climate change. Karma’s flagship vehicle, the Revero GT, is an extended range electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma’s goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021, Karma announced the GS-6 Series which includes both an extended-range series hybrid electric vehicle and its first-ever all-electric vehicle. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

"Our brand promise at Karma has always been to provide high-end luxury vehicles and technologies that are driven by innovation, and inspire our drivers' ambitions with new and unique offerings," said Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma Automotive CEO.

LeasePlan

LeasePlan is one of the world’s leading Car-as-a-Service companies, with approximately 1.9 million vehicles under management in over 30 countries. It manages the entire vehicle lifecycle for clients, taking care of everything from purchasing and maintenance to car remarketing. LeasePlan is committed to achieving net-zero tailpipe emissions from its funded fleet by 2030. New orders for electric vehicles at LeasePlan accounted for 14.9% of all new vehicle orders placed in 2020, a 100% increase compared to 7.4% in 2019.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge we face as humanity, and we’re determined to play our part,” said Tex Gunning, LeasePlan CEO. “We’re using our scale, expertise, and global presence to be at the heart of the discussion. In line with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals, LeasePlan aims to achieve net-zero tailpipe emissions by 2030, and we look forward to working with Amazon, Global Optimism, and others in The Climate Pledge to get there.”

LifeStraw

Offering a diverse lineup of filter and purifier products, LifeStraw aims to redefine the safe drinking water space through technology, innovation, product quality, and design. The company’s products integrate specialized membrane microfilters and ultrafilters to produce clean water, as well as activated carbon filtration to improve water taste. Having achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, LifeStraw now focuses on driving momentum in the industry and empowering its peers to adopt sustainable practices and take bold steps in committing to science-based targets.

“We believe that as a responsible business we have an obligation to our communities and our planet to take bold and quantifiable action,” said Alison Hill, LifeStraw CEO. “We support the industry, across the private sector ecosystem, to commit to the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon by 2040. We’re pleased to join The Climate Pledge and collaborate with others to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at scale.”

Lil Packaging Limited

Lil Packaging prides itself on producing plastic-free, 100% recyclable e-commerce packaging made from recycled papers, and is famed for its 2008 invention, Lil envelope (A1, A2, and A3), a sustainable alternative to plastic bubble mailers. The Cambridgeshire-based company designs, manufactures, and supplies all of its e-commerce packaging, mailers, cardboard boxes, and more to the world's largest online retailers, including Amazon. Lil Packaging already holds three major environmental accreditations: PLASTICFREE, FSC, and ISO14001, and is working towards becoming a certified B corporation having helped prevent thousands of tonnes of single-use plastics from ending up in landfill and the environment.

“Our mail happy slogan represents positive impact in our every interaction of supply. Not just happier for people, but better for the planet too,” said Fred Lill, Lil Packaging Limited, owner and director. “We can all do our bit in our daily decision making, towards environmental improvement. We are delighted to be joining Amazon, Global Optimism, and the other signatories in committing to net-zero carbon by 2040 or sooner. At Lil we are committed to achieving this ambitious goal by 2030.”

Lime

Lime is a micro mobility company offering short-term use electric bikes, scooters, and transit vehicles. The company’s mission is to build the transportation platform of the future that is shared, electric, and carbon free. Lime riders have already taken more than 200 million rides, preventing more than 50 million car trips so far, helping to prevent more than 18,000 tons of carbon emissions worldwide. In addition to helping cities reduce their emissions with carbon-free transportation alternatives, Lime is committed to being carbon negative by 2025 across its own operations and supply chain. The company focuses on leveraging renewable energy to charge its scooters, extending the lifetime of its scooters, increasing parts reuse from decommissioned scooters, and using zero-emissions fleet vehicles to limit the environmental impact of its operations.

“At Lime, we’re committed to revolutionizing urban transportation because we believe that climate change demands urgent action in the transportation sector,” said Wayne Ting, Lime CEO. “We’re focused on reducing our environmental impact, getting people out of cars, and helping cities reduce their overall environmental impact. We’re thrilled to be joining other companies who are showing their sustainability commitment through The Climate Pledge and striving toward our own ambitious net-zero by 2030 goal.”

Mace Group

With expertise across the property lifecycle, from development and consultancy, to construction and operations, Mace Group is a global expert in shaping the built environment. The company is committed to helping lead the way to a more connected, resilient, and sustainable world. Managing the impact of its activities on the environment is a business critical issue for Mace Group. The company recognizes its responsibility to reduce any negative impacts arising from its operations and to have a positive impact where possible. This includes a commitment to procuring materials, goods, and services responsibly, reducing carbon emissions, and generating less plastic waste. In 2018, Mace Group reduced single-use plastics in its corporate operations by 80% and across its construction sites by 20%. In 2020, Mace Group became a net-zero carbon business.

“We’re excited to commit to The Climate Pledge and join other companies who are showing their ambitious sustainability commitments,” said Mark Reynolds, Mace Group CEO. “While our industry has taken steps to protect the planet by becoming more sustainable, what we have collectively achieved isn’t enough. We need to transform the way we build, refurbish, operate, and repurpose the built environment. Bold commitments and far-reaching targets will set the benchmark for our industry, and we look forward to helping lead the way as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

Morgan Sindall Group

As a construction and regeneration business, Morgan Sindall Group recognizes the urgency of climate change, setting a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. The company is guided by five commitments to its stakeholders, which are aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: to protect people, develop people, improve the environment, work together with the supply chain, and enhance communities. Morgan Sindall Group is already making great strides on its commitment to the environment. The company achieved an A score for leadership on climate change from the CDP, the only major UK-based construction company to achieve this recognition. Since 2010, the company has achieved a 64% reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and a 75% reduction in carbon intensity. To continue to decarbonize its operations and achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, the company is utilizing alternative fuels for its construction plant and equipment, converting fleets to electric vehicles, and leveraging renewable energy sources.

“Society rightly demands that businesses respond quickly to climate change and act as responsible members of the community,” said John Morgan, Morgan Sindall Group CEO. “We are addressing climate change by reducing our emissions and waste, and continuously looking for new ways to keep on reducing them. I am proud of the new ideas and innovations our divisions have developed to meet our responsibility to the environment, but there is always more that can be done, and we look forward to continuing with this work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

Natural Capital Partners

Through its global network of projects and partnership with clients, Natural Capital Partners is delivering the highest quality solutions for corporate climate action. Using carbon finance, the private sector plays an essential role in closing the ambition gap—going beyond the targets set by countries; the time gap—financing projects that are delivering emission reductions right now; and the finance gap—financing projects that would not otherwise be viable. With corporate commitments to go beyond internal reduction targets, it is possible to double down on reducing carbon emissions, while also generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods: making real change possible. Natural Capital Partners is already committed to maintaining CarbonNeutral status across its Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions in accordance with the requirements of The CarbonNeutral Protocol.

“Natural Capital Partners, in partnership with our clients, fervently believe that climate change demands urgent action,” said Stephen Killeen, Natural Capital Partners chairman and CEO. “For more than 20 years, we have worked with our global network of project partners and our clients throughout the world to mobilize the corporate climate action necessary to help transform our global economy and reach net-zero emissions. It will take every solution we have available to reduce our emissions while also delivering equitable sustainable development for all communities and restoring a thriving planet. By harnessing the power of business we can build a more sustainable world.”

Optimus Ride

Optimus Ride is an autonomous mobility service provider on a mission to deliver a more sustainable future of transportation. The company develops self-driving vehicle algorithms, software, hardware, and system integration for electric mobility on-demand solutions to operate in geofenced environments. Optimus Ride’s solutions are ideal for residential communities, corporate and academic campuses, and mixed use developments—pairing electric vehicles with autonomy to deliver optimized transportation services, safe and convenient passenger experiences, and a reduced carbon footprint. With roots at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Optimus Ride’s team of industry experts have more than 30 years of interdisciplinary experience in self‑driving technologies, electric vehicles, sustainability solutions, and Mobility-on-Demand Systems. Currently, the autonomous mobility services are deployed in communities across the country, including in Massachusetts, Virginia, California, New York, and Washington D.C.

“Optimus Ride is thrilled to represent our industry as the first independent autonomous mobility company to join The Climate Pledge, as part of our mission to drive a more sustainable, autonomous future of transportation,” said Sean Harrington, Optimus Ride CEO. “Our autonomous mobility service exclusively operates electric vehicles and focuses on highly concentrated communities with substantial opportunity to reduce the volume of vehicles on the road and the associated carbon emissions. Joining The Climate Pledge aligns with our vision to provide master planned communities, corporate and academic campuses, and mixed use developments with safe, convenient, and efficient transportation.”

PepsiCo

With a portfolio of iconic brands—including Quaker, Walkers, Gatorade, Doritos, and SodaStream—and a wide range of food and beverage products that are enjoyed by customers across the world, PepsiCo is committed to using its scale, reach, and expertise to help build a more sustainable food system. PepsiCo envisions a food system that can provide nutrition and enjoyment and continue to drive economic and social development, all without exceeding the natural boundaries of the planet. The company is focused on promoting sustainable agriculture, addressing water insecurity, eliminating plastic waste, developing more nutritious and sustainable products, and reducing GHG emissions across its value chain. As part of this effort, PepsiCo is working to build a world where packaging doesn’t become waste. Currently, 88% of the company’s packaging is recyclable, compostable or biodegradable, with a goal to reach 100% by 2025. PepsiCo also continues to expand its Sustainable from the Start program, an initiative that considers environmental impact at each stage of product development. In January 2021, PepsiCo announced a new science-based goal to cut its carbon emissions by more than 40% by 2030 (against a 2015 baseline)—more than doubling its previous climate commitment, and aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

“PepsiCo is delighted to join The Climate Pledge as we continue our work to help build a more sustainable and regenerative food system,” said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo chairman and CEO. “At a time when the world is struggling to recover from the shock of a global pandemic, shared solutions to shared challenges are essential. We all must do our parts individually, but also come together to tackle climate change and reach net-zero emissions by 2040.”

Pollination

Pollination is a specialist climate change advisory and investment firm dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net-zero, climate resilient future. Launched in 2019, the organization has a presence in 13 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, and brings together global leaders in finance, investment, business, technology, law, and policy. Pollination works with clients across government, business, and public and private capital, helping them to navigate the climate transition. The firm is also developing several net-zero-focused investment platforms, all of which are aligned with ambitious net-zero goals. In 2020, Pollination partnered with HSBC to launch Climate Asset Management, which aims to be the world’s largest dedicated natural capital asset manager, committing to raising $6 billion over a series of funds.

“Pollination was created to accelerate the transition to net-zero that is already underway—this must happen rapidly if our global economies and natural ecosystems are to survive,” said Martijn Wilder AM, Pollination co-founder. “Global coalitions like The Climate Pledge are critical—we simply won’t solve climate challenges alone. Together, with courage and vision, we will revolutionize our economies.”

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric (PGE) serves 2 million Oregonians and is committed to cost-effective and sustainable generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. PGE is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its 16 generation sites by at least 80% by 2030, and to achieve net-zero emissions companywide by 2040. PGE recently closed the only coal plant in Oregon and in the same quarter brought online the first large-scale energy facility in the U.S. to combine wind, solar, and battery storage at its new Wheatridge site. Working with customers and leading by example, PGE is deploying smart grid solutions like residential battery storage and vehicle-to-grid integration, as well as technologies to manage intermittent renewable and distributed energy resources.

“Sustainability is woven into the fabric of who we are and how we operate,” said Maria Pope, Portland General Electric president and CEO. “Achieving these goals will take collaboration and leaning into innovation and emerging technologies.”

Posti

Posti is the leading delivery and fulfillment company in Finland. The core of Posti’s business is parcel traffic and logistics, complemented by postal services. Sustainability is a key component of Posti’s business strategy, starting from its purpose: responsibly delivering what matters to you—on your terms. Posti has set an ambitious commitment to be a zero-emission company across its own operations by 2030. The company is reducing emissions generated by its vehicles and transitioning to the use of renewable fuels and electric vehicles. Posti has already switched to renewable diesel for its e-commerce delivery vans, reducing vehicle-specific in-use emissions by more than 90%. The company is also working to improve energy efficiency across its buildings, and 100% of the electricity consumption of its properties in Finland is renewable.

“Sustainability plays a central role in Posti’s business strategy,” said Turkka Kuusisto, Posti president and CEO. “Our goal of reducing our emissions to zero by 2030 is ambitious, but when it comes to climate, we want to set an example for others and build the most advanced climate solutions in our industry. We are making progress toward this target—in 2020, we decreased our absolute emissions by 14%. We’re excited to be joining this group of companies that’s paving the way to reach the Paris Climate Agreement 10 years early by committing to The Climate Pledge.”

Pregis

Pregis is a global leader in sustainable packaging materials and systems that protect products through the manufacturing and distribution process. The company’s purpose is to protect the planet, preserve resources, and “Inspyre” people and positive change. Through purposeful innovation and investments, Pregis strives to create solutions that support a circular economy designed to reduce resource consumption and waste, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, The Pregis 2K30 mission is a bold plan to harness the company’s passion for sustainability into concrete action. This includes measurable goals, close cooperation with its partners, vendors, and customers, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join Pregis in achieving carbon neutrality.

“At Pregis, we’re on a mission to help our clients choose the solutions that perfectly answer any application, so they can be confident they’re doing their part to protect the environment,” said Kevin Baudhuin, Pregis CEO. “Our company commitment to Protect, Preserve, and Inspyre closely aligns with the ambition of The Climate Pledge to create a better world through the development of new marketplaces for greener, lower-carbon products and services.”

Protector Cellars

With roots in California’s wine country, Protector Cellars is committed to going beyond carbon neutral practices, and producing environmentally responsible wine that pulls more greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere than it puts in. All of its grapes are sourced from certified sustainable vineyards that have significantly reduced greenhouse gas output from reduced electricity, water, pesticides, and fossil fuel consumption. Switching to cans over traditional bottles has enabled Protector Cellars to reduce the packaging portion of its emissions by over 60%. In addition to reducing emissions in its own operations, the company also partners with organizations that plant trees around the world, to capture more carbon dioxide than is produced in the entirety of the company’s own operations.

“At Protector Cellars, our ambition is to be climate positive by pulling more greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere than we put in,” said Alex Katz, Protector Cellars.” We create environmentally responsible wine that will help preserve the world’s winegrowing regions in the face of climate change, and we are thrilled to be joining other sustainability minded companies with The Climate Pledge.”

Quorn Foods

Quorn Foods’ purpose is to provide healthy food for people and the planet, offering the world a more sustainable protein source than meat. The main ingredient in all Quorn products is mycoprotein, a fermented meat-free super protein that is naturally high in protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and uses 90% less land and water, and produces 90% less carbon emissions than making animal protein. The company also strives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations so that its business as well as its products are sustainable. Since 2012, Quorn Foods has reduced the carbon footprint of its factories per tonne by 33%, and reduced its water usage per tonne by 16%. Additionally, 80% of the company’s packaging is fully recyclable. The company is committed to an interim target of net-zero carbon across its own operations by 2030. The company is also committed to having a net positive impact in society by 2030 through promoting healthier lifestyles and more inclusive communities, and supporting climate action for all.

“Quorn is the leading alternative protein brand, and our aim is to help people everywhere make simple, satisfying, and significant contributions to our collective fight against the climate crisis, simply by eating less meat,” said Marco Bertacca, Quorn Foods CEO. “We’re focusing on making positive contributions to both our environmental challenges as well as our public health challenges by meeting consumer demand for delicious meat alternatives, and prioritizing sustainable development of these products. It is a great pleasure to join The Climate Pledge and commit to becoming net-zero by 2040.”

Rail Delivery Group

Rail Delivery Group (RDG) is a membership body for the British railway industry that brings together all passenger and freight rail companies across the UK, as well as Network Rail. RDG provides services and support to enable its members to succeed in transforming and delivering a successful railway, benefiting customers, taxpayers, and the economy. RDG is working with other rail organizations to advance decarbonization, as well as broader sustainability agendas in the rail industry. The company is also working to encourage a shift towards rail from higher-emission modes of transportation for both passengers and freight. RDG has also taken steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations, including recycling and energy-efficiency initiatives.

“Rail is already a green way to travel and getting people out of cars and onto trains will be vital in helping countries around the world reach net-zero carbon,” said Jacqueline Starr, Rail Delivery Group Chief Executive. “However, we know there is more to do and by meeting this ambitious target as part of The Climate Pledge, we intend to lead by example for other organizations in the transport sector.”

Royal Philips

As a leading health-technology company, Philips is driven by the purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. The company is committed to positively impacting 2 billion lives per year by 2025, including 300 million in underserved communities. Philips aims to grow its business responsibly and sustainably, and therefore continuously sets itself challenging environmental and social targets, and lives up to the highest standards of governance. Within its own operations, Philips is driving the transition to a circular economy by pursuing dematerialization, shifting to software and service based solution, and maximizing the lifetime value of its products and services. The company embeds sustainability in its innovation processes, by applying EcoDesign requirements: assessments that determine the environmental impact at each stage of a product's lifecycle—from raw material extraction, to energy efficiency, packaging, reuse and repurposing of products and materials. Today, Philips already operates 100% carbon-neutral in its operations and it continues to raise the bar in environmental responsibility. In line with a 1.5 °C global warming scenario, Philips aims to further reduce its CO2 emissions, for example by further improving the energy efficiency of its products during the customer use phase. By 2025 it also aims to design all its products and services in line with EcoDesign requirements. As a part of this commitment to sustainable products, Philips has a long-standing partnership with Amazon and its programs, including participating in Frustration-Free Packaging, a program that encourages manufacturers to package their products in recyclable, compact packaging that is ready to ship to customers in its original packaging, without additional boxes, helping to reduce waste.

“At Philips, we recognize the threat of climate change and the effects it can have on human health. We have fully integrated and embedded sustainability across our business and in the ways we work and innovate,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “We are already working with Amazon on a compact and recyclable design of the packaging of our products in order to reduce waste and carbon emissions. We are pleased to join Amazon, Global Optimism, and the other signatories in committing to climate action with The Climate Pledge.”

Russell Group

Russell Group is a leading transport and logistics provider committed to delivering high-value solutions across the UK and Europe. Over five decades, the company has demonstrated a continued commitment to sustainable rail, road transport, and warehousing and logistics. The company focuses on removing vehicles from its carriageways and motorways by transferring operations onto rail. This effort has helped to save 7,577,142 gallons of diesel, and reduce carbon emissions by 90,500 tonnes over a 60-month term. Russell Group is also investing in low-carbon solutions to help decarbonize its operations, including hydroelectric and hydrogen power for all its properties.

“Russell Group has been at the forefront of reducing the United Kingdom’s carbon footprint through innovative thinking and action for many years,” said John Russell, John G Russell (Transport) chairman. “We are pleased to join this progressive group of companies to continue with this globally important work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

Sainsbury’s

Offering delicious, quality food at affordable prices has been at the heart of Sainsbury’s for over 150 years. The retailer has a long-standing commitment to tackling climate change and reducing the impact the business has on the environment. Sainsbury’s has a reduced its carbon emissions by 42% over the last 16 years despite growing by 46%. For the last seven years, Sainsbury’s has been awarded an A rating for taking action on Climate Change by the CDP, the highest rating of any supermarket globally. In 2020, Sainsbury’s committed to invest £1 billion over 20 years to become net-zero in its operations by 2040, to help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Sainsbury’s will use the £1 billion investment to implement a program of changes, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, food waste, plastic packaging, and water usage, as well as increasing recycling, biodiversity, and healthy and sustainable eating.

“As a supermarket serving communities across the UK and working with a global supply base, Sainsbury’s has a responsibility and once in a lifetime opportunity to protect the planet for generations to come,” said Judith Batchelar, Sainsbury’s director of corporate responsibility and sustainability and public affairs. “We are committed to a bold ambition to become net-zero in our own operations by 2040 and to reduce carbon emissions by 30% across our value chain by 2030. We have made good progress in fighting climate change, but we know we must go further and rally our customers, colleagues, and other businesses together to drive lasting change. We are proud to continue this work as part of The Climate Pledge.”

SecuriGroup

SecuriGroup is one of the UK's leading security companies, with over 3,000 staff deployed at over 500 locations across the UK and Ireland. SecuriGroup is a complete security service partner, delivering professional security personnel and leading edge electronic and cyber security solutions. The company’s core purpose is to “Strengthen Society” by raising standards of safety, courtesy, and efficiency across the industry to the direct benefit of its customers, staff, and the wider community. This mission also extends to the environment—the company has held the internationally recognized standard for Environmental Management, ISO 14001, for over 10 years. SecuriGroup carefully monitors and reports its GHG emissions annually, and is committed to further decarbonisation. The company’s focus on in-house development of efficient software solutions is supporting the digitization of processes and elimination of paper use. The company is also in the process of transitioning to a fully electric fleet by 2025. To reduce carbon emissions beyond its own operations, SecuriGroup recently completed the first planting phase of its own woodland. The forest will sequester atmospheric carbon, promote biodiversity, and provide additional woodland habitat for plant life, birds, and animals.

“We have been inspired by the UK’s hosting of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference later this year,” said Russel Kerr, SecuriGroup managing director. “We want to continue to play our part. SecuriGroup is proud to have already achieved net-zero carbon status, and our commitment to The Climate Pledge underlines our commitment to remain so.”

Sonnedix

Sonnedix is a global solar Independent Power Producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power plants. The company has over 1.5GW of photovoltaic power plants in operation, as well as several hundred MW under development in Italy, France, Spain, the UK, the U.S., Chile, South Africa, and Japan. Serving communities across the globe, Sonnedix is committed to protecting, enhancing, and caring for the environments where it builds and operates solar plants. This includes participation and investment in numerous local initiatives such as community-wide clean-up, reforestation efforts, and protection of local wildlife.

“The communities where we operate are very important to us. We construct and operate plants for the long term, and we want those plants to be a part of the community,” said Axel Thiemann, Sonnedix CEO. “We’re committed to not only contributing clean energy, but also having a net-positive impact on our communities. We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had so far, and we are thrilled to continue with this work as a part of The Climate Pledge.”

Springer Nature Group

As one of the world’s largest publishers of research and education content, Springer Nature Group opens doors to discovery. It has a sustainable business strategy that reflects the contributions is makes to wider societal challenges, such as climate change, through its commitment to open science, connecting research to policymakers and practitioners that need it most. In 2020, Springer Nature announced plans to become carbon neutral—and is now confirmed net carbon neutral for carbon emissions associated with its offices, fleet, and flights.

“Our publishing can help to improve education, raise awareness, and build knowledge on climate change mitigation, adaptation, and impact reduction,” said Frank Vrancken Peeters, Springer Nature Group CEO. “Although Springer Nature is not an energy-intensive company, we believe that climate change calls for all companies to examine their carbon footprint, and we look forward to being a part of a community of organizations that share our commitment to sustainability. We are proud to be the first publisher to join The Climate Pledge.”

Storegga Geotechnologies

Storegga Geotechnologies (Storegga) exists to pioneer carbon reduction and removal projects for the net-zero world. It aims to champion and deliver carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and other subsurface renewable projects in the UK and internationally to accelerate carbon emission reductions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Pale Blue Dot Energy, Storegga is the lead developer of the Acorn CCS Project and the Acorn Hydrogen Project in North East Scotland. Acorn is one of the most mature UK CCS and hydrogen projects and is positioned to be the most cost-effective and scalable CCS project in the UK. The project is currently in the detailed engineering and design phase of development and can be operational by the mid-2020s, providing a clear pathway for the UK to meet its net-zero targets. Acorn is specifically designed to service multiple emitters around Scotland, the UK, and Europe. As such, it can rapidly scale up to meet expected demand, with the ability to remove at least 20mtpa of CO2 emissions within the first decade of operations. The company is also exploring building the UK’s first Direct Air Capture Plant through an alliance with Carbon Engineering.

“CCS is not the only tool needed to help tackle climate change and reach our net-zero goals, but it is critical in the world’s transition away from carbon emitting fossil fuels,” said Nick Cooper, Storegga CEO. “CCS is essential for enabling a number of carbon intensive industries to decarbonize, thus preserving jobs and skills in many of the world’s heavy-emitting industries. Storegga is focused on making sure that every pound of investment it attracts is carefully used to deliver global net-zero infrastructure that we can be proud of now, and that future generations will be grateful for. We’re delighted to continue with this work as part of The Climate Pledge.”

STV Group

STV Group is Scotland’s leading digital media brand, offering a diverse line-up of news and entertainment on air, online and on demand. The company’s sustainability strategy, STV Zero, targets reducing its environmental impact to become net-zero carbon by 2030 and carbon neutral by the end of 2021. STV Zero will focus on reducing energy consumption and transitioning to renewable energy solutions, removing single-use plastics, and leveraging its platform to promote sustainable behaviours and raise awareness of environmental issues to its wide audience across Scotland. As a part of this strategy, STV has committed a £1 million Green Fund, offering advertising support for Scottish businesses providing sustainable products and services. Open to Scottish small and medium-sized businesses with a ‘green’ objective, product, or message, the Green Fund will help businesses extend their reach by communicating with STV’s audience, raise their profile with consumers, and encourage Scots to reduce their own carbon footprint.

“STV is in a perfect position as a broadcaster and content producer to raise awareness of environmental issues, and we recognize the crucial role we can play in helping to effect change,” said Simon Pitts, STV Group CEO. “The immense challenge presented by the global climate crisis requires us all to work together to make a difference. We are delighted to sign The Climate Pledge and join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices.”

Telefónica

As one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world, Telefónica is committed to reducing its own carbon footprint, as well as delivering solutions to empower customers to reduce their own emissions. Telefónica is already committed to reducing the emissions of its entire value chain in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius scenario. This includes a commitment to having net-zero emissions by 2025 across its operations in key markets (Spain, UK, Germany, and Brazil), with operations in Latin America and its broader value chain net-zero by 2040. The company is also committed to helping its customers reduce emissions through connectivity and its Eco Smart services, a product seal that helps shoppers easily incorporate sustainability criteria into their purchasing decisions. Last year, Eco Smart helped customers avoid more than 9.5 million tons of CO2, the carbon equivalent to planting 158 million trees.

“Our energy and climate change strategy centers on mitigating our impact, leveraging new opportunities, and evolving to address climate risks,” said Elena Valderrábano, Telefónica global director for corporate ethics and sustainability. “By joining The Climate Pledge, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability, and we’re pleased to join a community of other leading companies putting sustainability first.”

Teleperformance

Teleperformance is a leading global group of 380,000 people in 83 countries, offering a range of digitally integrated business services, including customer experience management, back-office services, and more. Its environmental initiative, Citizen of the Planet, was launched in 2008 and demonstrates its long-term commitment to embedding sustainable practices and fighting climate change. This global corporate initiative is aimed at ensuring Teleperformance operates in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner. As a part of the commitment, Teleperformance has made strides in risk mitigation and decarbonization throughout its operations, including implementing energy efficiency measures, switching to renewable energy, streamlining its IT infrastructure, and more.

“As a global organization, we recognize that our business operations have a direct impact on the environment due to the consumption of natural resources like energy and water, and the generation of waste,” said Daniel Julien, Teleperformance CEO. “By joining The Climate Pledge we are reinforcing our long-standing commitment to sustainability, and we’re pleased to join Amazon and other committed organizations in sharing knowledge, ideas, and best practices.”

The Sustainable City

Created by SEE Developers and SEE Estate, The Sustainable City is a 114-acre property development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the first development designed to reach net-zero energy in the region. Offering electric transportation and infrastructure, waste and water recycling capabilities, urban farming, and rooftop solar installations, The Sustainable City is committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability. This first-of-its-kind property development is currently home to over 3000 residents, with a 100% occupancy rate.

“Climate change demands urgent and universal action—we are at a crux where the decisions we make now determine the well-being of our planet,” said Faris Saeed, SEE Developers CEO. “We are joining The Climate Pledge to amplify the impact of our net-zero ambition and to be part of a community that shares our commitment to urgent climate action.”

Urenco

Urenco provides uranium enrichment services and fuel cycle products for power generation to more than 50 customers in 21 countries within a framework of high environmental, social responsibility, and corporate governance standards. In 2019, the company enriched enough uranium to generate an estimated 856,000 GWh electricity from nuclear power, avoiding approximately 380 million tonnes of carbon emissions. In addition to providing its customers with low carbon energy services, the company is committed to decarbonizing its own operations and minimizing its environmental impact by undertaking a broad range of measures focused on energy efficiency, emissions, waste, and water usage. Urenco achieved a 9% reduction in its total scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2020.

“We believe that nuclear power can and should play an important role in the clean energy transition,” said Boris Schucht, Urenco CEO. “Achieving a sustainable energy system and meeting ambitious climate targets will be much harder without existing nuclear power and investment in new nuclear. We are supporting this through our production of fuel for carbon-free electricity generation, and we are also strongly committed to reducing our own carbon emissions through The Climate Pledge.”

UST

From end-to-end digital transformations to the development of new products and services, UST helps business leaders across the world realize their vision. The company's purpose prioritizes making a difference across five key areas: education, health, the environment, disaster relief, and diversity and inclusion. UST focuses on transforming not just businesses but the people and communities it touches. The company invests an average of 2% net profits in impact-based outcomes annually, and its initiatives support the UN Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. To target decarbonization of its operations, UST is committed to switching to renewable energy for 25% of its power needs by 2025 and 50% by 2030. UST will create its own solar power plant to generate 1.2MW of power by 2023 and utilize electric vehicles for movement within its global campuses.

“We are thrilled to join and support The Climate Pledge. From our inception, we have always endeavored in transforming the lives of our employees, clients, end customers, and the community we live in,” said Krishna Sudheendra, UST CEO. “Environmental stewardship has also been a foundational part of this journey. Together with Amazon, Global Optimism, and the other signatories, we are fully committed to drive tangible progress and jointly take action to limit global warming.”

Visa

As a leading global payments technology company, Visa is committed to contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive world, including playing an industry leadership role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. Visa’s sustainability track record includes achieving its goal in 2020 to fully transition to 100% renewable electricity, improving the sustainability of our offices and data centers through energy and water efficiency, landfill waste diversions, and a global Green Teams program for employees. In 2020, Visa issued a $500 million green bond, believed to be the first of its kind by a digital payments network, in support of these efforts. Visa also continues to inspire and empower sustainable commerce with strategic partnerships and programs focused on embedding sustainability in payment cards and accounts, and enabling sustainable behaviors through its work in transit, electric vehicle charging, travel, and tourism.

“At Visa, we’re committed to sustainability and to creating a more sustainable future,” said Alfred F. Kelly Jr., Visa chairman and CEO. “We’re proud to join The Climate Pledge as part of our pledge to net-zero emissions by 2040, and we look forward to collaborating with signatories to advance this important work.”