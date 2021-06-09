Amazon and Global Optimism have announced that Interpublic Group (IPG) has joined The Climate Pledge and is committing to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early. IPG, a global marketing services and technology company, is now among a growing collective of companies in the creative sector committing to and implementing sustainable practices as a part of the Pledge.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, and implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

"We are excited to welcome IPG to The Climate Pledge, and we commend their leadership in signing up to the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon by 2040," said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability, Amazon. "Marketing communications firms like IPG have an important role to play in increasing awareness of the urgent need to address the climate crisis and help drive meaningful change at scale."

IPG is a global provider of marketing solutions, with brands specializing in advertising, marketing, public relations, and more. With environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as a key priority for the company, IPG is committed to operating sustainably and contributing to a healthier society and a healthier planet.

The company, as part of its growing commitment to addressing ESG, is moving forward on an ambitious climate action plan that includes a commitment to set an emissions reduction target through the Science Based Targets initiative, as well as a commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030 for IPG’s entire portfolio.

As part of these commitments, IPG also published its first SASB report, becoming the first company in the marketing communications sector globally to use SASB Standards to communicate sustainability information to investors. SASB, or the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, is an independent nonprofit that set standards identifying the subset of environmental, social, and governance issues most relevant to financial performance in 77 industries.

The company hopes its leadership on this issue will help to inspire clients and other organizations to prioritize sustainability in their own businesses.

“We are proud to sign on to The Climate Pledge, joining co-founder Amazon and many of our client partners who have embraced becoming net-zero carbon companies,” said Philippe Krakowsky, IPG chief executive officer. “In keeping with the Pledge, we will regularly report on our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as eliminate as much carbon as possible from our operations and offset where we cannot eliminate.”

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, 108 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.