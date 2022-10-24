In September, we announced we were giving away Amazon delivery driver Halloween costumes to some of the youngest and furriest Amazon driver superfans across the U.S. With the help of dynamic dad duo Terrell & Jarius and beloved bulldog Manny the Frenchie, we identified three amazing kids—and three equally amazing dogs—to receive the costumes.

Earlier this month, we had a blast delivering the costumes and other Halloween goodies to our winners. Now, we’re thrilled to introduce these adorable kids and pups in their costumes, and share little bit more about what makes them, and their relationship with their Amazon drivers, so special.

“It’s always incredible to see the amazing connections drivers make with their local communities,” said Vice President for Amazon Last Mile Delivery Technology, Beryl Tomay. “This program is one small way to show our admiration and appreciation for the more than 275,000 drivers across the Delivery Service Partner program and the hundreds of thousands of Amazon Flex drivers who delight customers around the world.”

Now, meet our human winners, Nyla, Oaklee, and Landon, and our canine winners, Finnegan, Baloo, and Sam.

Nyla

Age: 9

Hometown: Madison, Alabama

Winning comment: “My daughter loves that they bring packages; it makes her feel like it’s Christmas. She feels like she needs to leave a cooler with cold drinks and snacks, just as she would with milk and cookies for Santa 😂” – Breanna, Nyla’s mom

More about Nyla: Nyla is currently in the fourth grade, where her favorite subject is science. When she’s not in school, you can find Nyla practicing running (she wants to be a cross-country coach when she grows up), or watching her favorite television show, SpongeBob SquarePants. Her all-time favorite delivery from her Amazon drivers was a bike for her birthday, and this Halloween, she’s most excited to eat candy—especially anything sour!

Oaklee

Age: 4

Hometown: Dorset, Ohio

Winning comment: “My daughter Oaklee LOVES seeing our Amazon drivers! She especially loves when they bring treats for our dog ❤️. Every time we are on the freeway and she sees an Amazon truck, she always yells ‘MOM, AMAZON TRUCK.’ I think she loves Amazon just as much as her momma does!” – Taylor, Oaklee’s mom

More about Oaklee: Oaklee’s favorite things to do are color and play outside with her friends. She also loves books and watching the TV show L.O.L. Surprise!. That being said, it’s no surprise that her all-time favorite delivery from her Amazon drivers was an L.O.L. doll, although she also likes when they bring dog treats she can feed to her 9-year-old Beagle, Gander (who we also surprised with an Amazon driver uniform costume). Oaklee’s favorite thing about Halloween is candy, especially chocolate. When she grows up, she wants to be a doctor, so she can help people.

Landon

Age: 9

Hometown: Saxonburg, Pennsylvania

Winning comment: “My son would love to be an Amazon driver this Halloween. He is terrified of the holiday and the costumes that are offered in store. So far, he has been a USPS driver, a UPS driver, AND a FedEx driver. There is no Amazon costume for me to purchase, so this would be wonderful to win!!” – Jill, Landon’s mom

More about Landon: Landon is currently in the fourth grade, and his favorite subject is math. When he’s not studying, you can find him playing soccer or watching his favorite TV show, Phineas and Ferb. The best delivery he ever received from his Amazon drivers is a plushie stuffed animal, and when he grows up, he wants to be a video game coder. This Halloween, he’s most looking forward to eating lots of candy, especially chocolate.

Finnegan

Breed: Mini Goldendoodle

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Winning comment: “Maybe its ME that makes her so happy, or perhaps it's just her good-natured spirit; maybe it's a combination of both, but either way I have an Amazon driver that I can truly call my Amazon fur-iend! I know her truck by the sound. I can see her coming from up the block. Cue the tail wag, tongue out, and cute pouting sounds! Even if she's delivering to a neighbor, if I'm outside she always stops to say hello and sometimes even gives me some quick attention between deliveries! Don't get me wrong, I always love a good cardboard box, but her attention to ME is priceless! She says I'm her favorite teddy bear and I can honestly say she's my favorite delivery driver! We have a bond as most good friends do. I'm so happy mom, dad, and the neighbors are Amazon obsessed!” – Maria, Finnegan’s owner

More about Finnegan: Seven-month-old Finnegan (“Finn” for short) is just about the happiest puppy you’ll ever meet. His favorite toy is anything that make loud noises—especially his squeaky tennis ball. Having a very sophisticated pallet, Finn’s favorite treat is a puppy version of the charcuterie board: mozzarella cheese sticks and jerky. Finn loves getting dressed up and wearing a bow tie, which his owner, Maria, thinks makes him look very dapper. Finnegan is a lover of all people and dogs, but he’s especially in awe of his Amazon driver. He excitedly waits for her by the door every afternoon and loves to watch her as she makes deliveries to his neighbors.

Baloo

Breed: Cavalier King Charles

Hometown: Addison, Illinois

Winning comment: “Our Amazon driver brings my Bully sticks and the cat's food, too!! He is my favorite guy in the whole world. Mom gets a text that he’s on his way and we wait at the door for him. I wiggle my butt and give him lots of kisses. We bring him a bottle of water or Gatorade so he keeps coming back to visit! He is my best friend!! I would love to wear a shirt and surprise him next time he comes to visit!” – Karen, Baloo’s owner

More about Baloo: One-and-a-half-year-old Baloo (or “Mr. Baloo” to his close friends) was born in Houston and now calls the Chicago suburbs home. He has one blue eye and one brown eye, and his favorite things to do are eat Bully sticks and play Frisbee in the park with his human friends from the neighborhood. He’s never met someone he doesn’t like, but he especially loves his Amazon drivers, who bring him all of his favorite treats. Whenever they come to his house, he wags his tail and runs up to give them kisses.

Sam

Breed: French Bulldog

Hometown: New York, New York

Winning comment: “I love my Amazon driver because he brings me my favorite things, and even when he has a bad day, he always has a smile for me… 🤍🤍🤍🤍. We have to appreciate more and complain less, like my Amazon driver 🤍” – Nathalia, Sam’s owner

More about Sam: As a Merle French Bulldog, 10-month-old Sam has a very unique grey-and-white spotted coat. When he’s not playing with his favorite toys—balls—Sam is also a pet influencer, so he loves getting his modeling pictures taken and trying on different outfits. Every time Sam see his Amazon drivers, he runs downstairs to greet them. He especially loves when they pet him and deliver him his favorite treats.

Last, but certainly not least, we also delivered a second Amazon driver uniform costume to a very special Amazon superfan, 9-year-old Sawyer, who helped to inspire our Halloween costume giveaway. Last year, after his mom reached out to us about how much he loves his Amazon drivers, we surprised Sawyer at his home in Brillion, Wisconsin with the first-ever custom-made kids Amazon delivery driver uniform costume. This year, after learning he has grown quite a bit, we surprised him with a bigger size and Halloween treats, as well as costumes for his younger brother, Bennett, and his dog, Oakley.

Congratulations again to all of the kid and dog winners across the country, and thank you to everyone who nominated an Amazon driver superfan—all of the submissions were phenomenal. Happy Halloween!

As always, we want to thank the real-life Amazon driver heroes who deliver more than 10 million packages to customers daily. Learn more about the incredible people and partners powering Amazon’s delivery network.