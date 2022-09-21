We’ve always believed not all heroes wear capes—some wear Amazon delivery vests. So we especially love seeing customers across the country celebrate their Amazon delivery-driver heroes during Halloween with the help of their kids and dogs. This year, we want to help a few lucky Amazon driver superfans take their Halloween costumes to the next level—so we created limited-edition, official Amazon driver uniforms made just for dogs and kids, which are not available for purchase at this time.

We are teaming up with beloved bulldog Manny the Frenchie, along with parenting experts and fathers Terrell and Jarius, to give the official uniforms to three lucky dogs and three lucky kids in the U.S. who are Amazon superfans, just in time for Halloween.

“Last Halloween, Manny wore a homemade Amazon driver uniform costume because of how much our whole family loves Amazon drivers. We don’t know what we would do without them,” said Amber Chavez, Manny’s owner. “This year, we’re so excited to dress him up in the real thing and to give some of Manny’s incredible followers the opportunity to do the same for their Amazon superfan pups!”

Now through September 28, Terrell and Jarius, as well as Manny the Frenchie, will accept submissions to identify the biggest Amazon superfans across the country. The winners will be notified in early October, and these lucky superfans will receive a special Amazon delivery with Halloween treats and their very own official delivery uniform, sized to fit.

To nominate a dog superfan and for details on the submission process, please visit Manny’s Instagram account. To nominate a kid superfan and for details on the submission process, please visit Terrell and Jarius’s Instagram account.

We are thankful, as always, for the more than 275,000 drivers across the Delivery Service Partner program and the hundreds of thousands of Amazon Flex drivers who delight customers around the world. Amazon delivers more than 10 million packages daily, and we couldn’t do it without these driver heroes. Learn more about the incredible people and partners powering Amazon’s delivery network.

Stay tuned. We can’t wait to introduce the Amazon driver superfan winners in their official gear soon.