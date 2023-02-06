10 ways you can celebrate Black History Month with Amazon, including books to read and small businesses to shop

Partake Foods Denise Woodard, founder and CEO, Iya Foods Toyin Kolawole, CEO,

We are celebrating Black-owned businesses on the, where customers can shop products and discover the stories behind their success. Entrepreneur, author, and celebrityis spotlighting eight of her favorite Black-owned small businesses that will be featured in the store throughout February:andAmazon is also releasing the second installment of itsvideo series, which will live on the Buy Black store page. The series provides an inside look into how inspiring Black-owned small businesses have led their teams, inspired their communities, and persevered despite challenges.All year long, Amazon supports Black-owned businesses through the(BBA), which is dedicated to helping build sustainable equity and growth for Black-owned businesses, backed by a $150 million commitment over four years.Additionally, customers can shop and support Black-owned businesses inby looking for the Small Business and Black-Owned Business badges, which help customers discover incredible products from small businesses.Prime members can also support Black-owned businesses by shopping directly in a merchant’s online store. Just look for theduring checkout to enjoy shopping benefits like fast, free delivery and a seamless checkout. Visit theto find merchants offering special discounts for Prime members.