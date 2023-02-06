10 ways you can celebrate Black History Month with Amazon, including books to read and small businesses to shop

Here is everything you need to know about how Amazon is commemorating Black History Month and celebrating the Black community’s influence on culture through our products, services, and programs.
February is Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada. To honor the community’s longstanding contributions, and to promote Black creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we are embracing the theme “Black is Remarkable” for Black History Month 2023.
Amazon is dedicated to supporting and creating inclusive experiences for employees, customers, and communities around the world. We hope you will join us this month—and every month—in celebrating Black culture and the individuals who make up a diverse, innovative, and history-making community.
Keep reading for 10 ways Amazon customers can celebrate Black History Month this year:
Amazon is dedicated to supporting and creating inclusive experiences for employees, customers, and communities around the world. We hope you will join us this month—and every month—in celebrating Black culture and the individuals who make up a diverse, innovative, and history-making community.
Keep reading for 10 ways Amazon customers can celebrate Black History Month this year:
-
1.Find out what makes our employees truly remarkableCheck out how Amazon Web Services (AWS) is highlighting the outstanding work of our builders. Meet our teammates, discover their stories, and learn how we’re building a better future together as we celebrate a remarkable AWS builder every day in February.
-
2.Support remarkable Black-owned small businessesWe are celebrating Black-owned businesses on the Buy Black store, where customers can shop products and discover the stories behind their success. Entrepreneur, author, and celebrity Ayesha Curry is spotlighting eight of her favorite Black-owned small businesses that will be featured in the store throughout February: Partake Foods, Charleston Gourmet Burger Co., Crafts and the City, Ashebre Gourmet, Brown Toy Box, IYA Foods, BEING and Golde.
Behind The Storefront video series, which will live on the Buy Black store page. The series provides an inside look into how inspiring Black-owned small businesses have led their teams, inspired their communities, and persevered despite challenges.
All year long, Amazon supports Black-owned businesses through the Black Business Accelerator (BBA), which is dedicated to helping build sustainable equity and growth for Black-owned businesses, backed by a $150 million commitment over four years.
Additionally, customers can shop and support Black-owned businesses in Amazon’s storefront by looking for the Small Business and Black-Owned Business badges, which help customers discover incredible products from small businesses.
Prime members can also support Black-owned businesses by shopping directly in a merchant’s online store. Just look for the Buy with Prime button during checkout to enjoy shopping benefits like fast, free delivery and a seamless checkout. Visit the Buy with Prime landing page to find merchants offering special discounts for Prime members.
-
3.More great reads from AmazonReaders can discover Black authors and their remarkable stories with Amazon Books all year long.
Our Amazon Books editors have recommended books that explore the depth and diversity of the Black community. Explore their picks, ranging from historical books and literary prizewinners to humor and poetry.Goodreads curated over 100 new books in its list, “Celebrate Black History Month with New and Upcoming Books by Black Authors,” featuring works by Talia Hibbert, Nic Stone, Stephen A. Smith, Chrissy King, Colson Whitehead, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, and other writers.
Kindle Unlimited members can enjoy a wide selection of fiction, nonfiction, comics, and books for kids and teens, all written by Black authors and creators. Check out great reads like All About Love by bell hooks, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby, and Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan. Access these and more than 3 million other digital books with Kindle Unlimited.
Throughout February, Kindle Vella will feature top stories from Black authors in a unique serialized format. Authors frequently release new episodes, and readers can subscribe to follow their favorite stories.
-
4.Celebrate Black game developers with Prime GamingPrime Gaming offers free games and in-game content each month to its members all over the world. We’re including four fantastic games from Black developers: Onsen Master, Aerial Knight’s Never Yield, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.
A new game will unlock each week throughout February, and we will publish accompanying profiles with fascinating insights from the game developers every Friday. Be sure to keep an eye on the Prime Gaming blog for full details.
-
5.Celebrate Black History Month in styleAmazon Fashion is highlighting Black creators as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to uplift the community. An Amazon Fashion storefront will showcase Black designers, artists, and entrepreneurs, as well as Black-owned brands and Black creators from The Drop, which is Amazon’s destination for discovering on-trend and exclusive fashion styled, designed, or curated by influencers and celebrities.Learn about the experiences of designers like Edvin Thompson, founder of Theophilio; Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and founder of EleVen; and Sergio Hudson. Shop their collections, as well as collections from other Black-owned brands like Tiannia Barnes, TEREA, and Studio 189.
-
6.Support Black-owned brands for all of your daily essentialsTo help you care for yourself and your loved ones, our storefront for Black-owned brands features essentials from beauty, grocery, baby, and health and wellness. Customers can shop for makeup, skincare, haircare, and personal care products from Black-owned beauty brands, such as Natural Radiant Life, Mother’s Shea, and Young King Hair Care.The storefront carries exclusive selections for Black-owned culinary products from In the Kitchen with Alexandra, Scotch Boyz, Spark Bites, and various other brands. Customers can also shop for health and wellness essentials from Black-owned brands such as Movita, Spring Jene, and Naturade. The storefront also offers exclusive baby essentials from Darlyng & Co. and Baby Buddy Black-owned brands.
-
7.Shop on Amazon Business for Black-owned businesses supplies and moreDiscover the entrepreneurs behind Black-owned businesses that can help your business thrive. Advance your supplier diversity and business procurement of office supplies, maintenance and repair supplies, and other business necessities.
Shop from our featured Black-owned businesses, such as The Pro Store, Brighticonic LLC, and Stardust Spill Products. Just sign in to Amazon Business or create a free business account to start saving on business supplies.
-
8.Amazon Music celebrates Black artistryAmazon Music has curated a dynamic slate of content that includes Amazon Original songs from groundbreaking artists, brand new playlists, and featured podcasts. The collection celebrates Black artists and creators and gives credit to their contributions to music across decades and genres.Throughout February, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch will host the Group Thread discussion series featuring interviews with the artists and creators who define Black culture. The channel will also feature a City Sessions livestream performance. Just ask Alexa to play music for Black History Month, and check out Black Culture Radio, a multi-genre listening experience that highlights music from Black artists whose influence can be credited across regions, eras, and generations.
-
9.Amazon Influencer Program: Creator Black-owned Brands SpotlightsAmazon is highlighting creators in the Amazon Influencer Program and their Black-owned business product picks. Shoppable photos from eight different creators will be showcased on the Black is Remarkable landing page.
-
10.“Black is Remarkable” Amazon Gift CardsWe have launched a new “Black is Remarkable” Amazon Gift Card to celebrate Black History Month. This gift card is redeemable toward the purchase of millions of eligible goods and services on Amazon.com and on certain affiliated properties. Amazon Gift Cards never expire and have no purchase fees.