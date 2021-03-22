We’re honored to be ranked second on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the fifth year in a row. Thank you to the thousands of individuals who chose Amazon as the company they admired most in 2020. Our top priority has been to keep employees safe and to deliver for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate being recognized for our efforts. We will continue to serve and support our customers, and to offer employees a safe workplace. We are also proud to be a business leader in offering industry-leading pay and benefits that start on employees’ Day One on the job.

