“I worked across the street from an Amazon fulfillment center. I saw it built from the ground up and knew something amazing was happening inside.”

That’s how North Haven, Connecticut, resident Amber Ducsay describes her first experience with Amazon. All the activity in that fulfillment center energized her to apply for a seasonal position in November 2019. She started in a temporary role doing inventory, but she now has a full-time career with Amazon as a learning manager with eight direct reports.

“I quickly realized Amazon has everything someone could want in their career,” said Ducsay. “I feel my role is one of the most unique positions in the company. I have the privilege of welcoming all new hires and setting the tone for their work. I always say, ‘This doesn’t have to be just a job—it's a career.’ I’ll work here until I retire.”

Ducsay is just one example of the success of Amazon’s seasonal hire program. Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. A diverse range of positions are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and geography.

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and delivering customer orders, and the jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S. These roles can often lead to a long-term career.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

It’s that focus on career advancement that initially drew Pennsylvania native Tony McKeegan to Amazon. McKeegan began at Amazon as a seasonal employee as a way to make extra money and transition from his job as a driver.

“I just had my first child, and I was sick of driving,” said McKeegan. “I thought my seasonal role could be a stepping stone to a new career. I had no idea it would be the first step to an amazing career at Amazon.”

Over a decade after starting that first position, McKeegan is now a senior delivery station manager and a huge advocate for Amazon’s seasonal hire program.

“Amazon is great if you just want to come in, have fun, and make some money,” said McKeegan. “But I guarantee you're going to want to come back. So many seasonal employees end up coming back because the work and schedule flexibility are incredible.”

The available seasonal roles come with a wide range of hours and excellent pay and benefits. Interested candidates can learn more about open positions and see all the regions with available jobs.