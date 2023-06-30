I help Amazon find opportunities to support local nonprofits in Puget Sound. Here are 5 tips to make a difference in your community.

A few days shy of my six-month anniversary at Amazon, I had a call out in a big meeting. The leader heading up the call announced that thehad recognized me among their honorees for “Outstanding Voices in the LGBTQ+ Community.” I was (and still am) so honored to be recognized among an amazing group of leaders who have been advocates and voices for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s so important for people to have representation and access in the workplace and in their communities, and it means so much that my work as a community engagement manager at Amazon has made a recognizable impact.In my role, I’m responsible for helping Amazon leverage its resources to support local nonprofits. While I work with nonprofits across different sectors, I have the ability to support those focused on uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community, and help connect our employees to their work. Though it’s particularly visible as we celebrate Pride month in the Puget Sound, this work continues year-round.As many local Pride celebrations come to a close, you might be wondering how you can continue to use your voice to support your community. Here are my five best tips to get started.