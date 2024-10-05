The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority and we’re committed to ensuring they have all the resources they need to work safely every day. We're proud of the commitment each of our employees has to safety, and we’ve made

impactful progress together

—since 2019, recordable incidents in our global network (anything that requires more than basic first aid) have declined by 30%, and lost time incidents (more serious injuries that require someone to take time off to recover) have declined by 60%. Our goal is to have the safest workplaces in the industries in which we operate, and we’re well on our way. But even with that progress, accidents can happen at any location. In our network, the vast majority are minor and can be addressed with basic first aid, which is part of why we offer on-site wellness centers at many of our facilities.