As Amazon continues to grow its presence on the Eastside, its commitment to community investment expands this year with 8 new openings for its artist residency program.

With campuses in Seattle and Bellevue, this 10-week program provides local artists connection and engagement with Amazon’s global community, including a $15,000 grant. Selected artists will work at one of two spaces on the Puget Sound Campus, with studios offering more than 1,000+ square feet of space.

Each participant will lead two employee events and create one unique piece of art to be featured on the Amazon campus at the completion of their residency, contributing to Amazon’s peculiar culture through original artworks.

“We’re delighted to host yet another group of talented local artists in our studios, as we enter the sixth year of our artists residency program,” said Christine Phelan, senior program manager of Expressions at Amazon. “We actively recruit artists from diverse backgrounds to build a supportive and inclusive program and this year will be no different. We look forward to providing this year’s residents the tools they need to encourage creativity, community and innovation through art.”

Photo by James Harnois Mandy Greer, 2021 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois Addison Karl, 2022 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois Casey Curran, 2019 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois W. Scott Trimble, 2019 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois Kristen T. Ramirez, 2020 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois C. Matthew Szösz, 2021 Artist in Residence. Photo by James Harnois Katie Miller, 2022 Artist in Residence.

Amazon seeks artists who focus on inventive processes, bold concepts, approachability to diverse audiences, and active engagement with others about their art.

The program also places a strong emphasis on relevance, with priority for art that is responsive to and engages with diverse audiences, themes and ideas. The first residency starts January 2023.

Top image is of Anthony White, 2020 Artist in Residence.