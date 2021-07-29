Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, sat down for a discussion with Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment, to answer employee questions and share his thoughts on topics ranging from tips on maintaining work-life harmony, to what needs to evolve as we strive to be Earth’s best employer, to what he’s reading this summer. In this video—previously shared with Amazon employees—Jassy also shares how competitive youth tennis taught him to take chances and risk failure, and then move on quickly, win or lose.