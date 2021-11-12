Few can deny that resume writing feels awkward and complicated—that’s normal! Most people are not great at self-marketing, but they can learn strategies to help them improve. With this in mind, we reached out to an Amazon recruiter to demystify the process of writing a resume and applying for a job.

DJ Cabeen, a recruiter at Amazon, has reviewed thousands of resumes in his career. In this video, he shares his perspective and tips for job seekers who are applying to Amazon or any other company.

Cabeen answers key questions that people face when they write their resumes, including:

Can my resume be two pages?



Should I add my photo?



What file format should I use?



What details should I include?



How can I make my resume stand out?



What should be included in my summary?



How can I use my LinkedIn profile?



What professional experience should I include?



What can I do about the gaps in my work experience?



Should I include a cover letter?



Can I reach out to recruiters and hiring managers?



What if I have little or no work experience?



Should I tailor my resume for a specific job?

Learn more about interviewing at Amazon.