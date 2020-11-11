Upskilling 2025 success stories

Veteran apprentices graduate into Amazon jobs

“The (Amazon) apprenticeship has given me the tools and knowledge I need to be marketable in today's workforce. Before the apprenticeship, I did not know where to begin. I thought I would have a very difficult time competing in today's fast-paced tech world. Now, I hold multiple IT and AWS certifications, and feel confident that I have the skill set necessary to have a successful career,” said Joshua Tanton, Amazon Technical Apprenticeship graduate, Amazon Cloud Support Associate, and US Army Veteran.