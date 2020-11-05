Amazon employs veterans and military spouses in full- and part-time roles across the U.S. And, Amazon invests in training programs for in-demand roles like cloud computing.

"From building machine learning tools that help deliver urgent mental health care, to empowering veteran entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, we’re proud to continue supporting the military community," said John Quintas, Director of Military Affairs at Amazon. "We’re committed to investing in your communities and delivering solutions that make lives easier."

Here are a few of the ways our veterans and military spouses support communities.

Supporting military small businesses

More than half of all items sold in Amazon’s stores worldwide are from small and medium-sized businesses, and many come from small businesses owned by veterans, military service members, and military spouses.

Veterans build businesses on Amazon

Shop through AmazonSmile and help support military nonprofits

When you shop at smile.amazon.com, 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products is donated to the charitable organization of your choice, at no cost to you. You can choose to support your favorite military-affiliated charity or one of a million other charitable organizations.

Veteran mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Through Project Honor, Amazon is improving the lives of veterans and their families, especially the wounded, ill, and injured, and their caregivers. We are partnering with programs such as RallyPoint, the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans, End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS), and Stop Soldier Suicide to help reduce suicides and improve mental health care.

Veteran homelessness

Through the Goods4Good program, Amazon provides household goods, shelf-stable food, and clothing for nonprofits serving veteran families and children in need. This program connects Amazon to veteran nonprofits—including Armed Forces, YMCA, and Travis Manion Foundation—with donated essentials and surplus inventory from Amazon so that they can order precisely what their communities need when they need them.

Disaster relief

Amazon's disaster relief doesn't end with donations. Many former-military employees offer their logistical assistance, technical resources, and teams of volunteers during natural disasters. And, Amazon is committed to providing post-disaster relief in areas where customers and employees live and work.