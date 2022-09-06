Back to Amazon
Our Workplace / Our Employees

Any job at Amazon can turn into a higher-paying career

As a business, Amazon delivers at its best when employees can work, learn, and move up the economic ladder within the company. That opportunity begins with our foundational benefits: Good pay, health care on day one, and up to 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents. From there, employees can choose the best path for their growth.
Amazon employees discuss how they grow their careers and pay
Associates share their experiences of personal and professional growth.

Amazon is committed to spending $1.2 billion by 2025 to provide prepaid education and technical skills training to move hourly employees into higher-paying roles.

  • Ashely Rajagopal sits on a bench outside with vibrant greenery behind her. She is focused while she works on her laptop.

    Become a software engineer in 9 months

    Amazon Technical Academy is a free, nine-month internal program to train employees to become software engineers, which increases their salaries by an average of 93%.
    Read more
  • A photo of an Amazon employee working on a robot in a warehouse.

    Learn to repair robots and increase your pay

    The Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship is a program that teaches participants the skills needed to pursue a technical maintenance role supporting Amazon’s robotics technology. Graduates can make an additional $16,000 each year on average in their new roles at Amazon.
    Read more
  • A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.

    Debt-free college is within reach

    Amazon offers prepaid tuition for college, courses to earn high school diplomas and GEDs, and English as a second language (ESL) certifications to more than 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. Amazon will pay employees’ tuition—including the cost of classes, books, and fees—in advance of the courses, rather than offer reimbursement after coursework completion.
    Read more
