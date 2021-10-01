Our commitment to Amazon employees

How do we help advance our employees’ careers?

In 2020 alone, we promoted more than 35,000 operations employees. We continue to invest in our people by expanding our free education and skills training programs, like Career Choice. Through Career Choice, we are now providing fully funded college tuition, as well as the cost of classes, books, and fees. This benefit is now available to over 750,000 of our operations employees in the U.S. who have been with the company for as little as three months. The program also includes fully funding high school diploma programs, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications.