© 1996-2021 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Our commitment to Amazon employees

All of our employees earn at least $15 an hour—and more in areas where the cost of living is higher. In fact, our roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average of more than $18 an hour. We invest in employee career growth and offer regular, full-time employees benefits like health care on day one, and fully paid family leave.
$15 an hour is just the start
We’re committed to our employees’ personal success—whether they’re here for a season or a career. So, we’ll keep rolling out new improvements throughout this year and into 2022.

How do we help advance our employees’ careers?

In 2020 alone, we promoted more than 35,000 operations employees. We continue to invest in our people by expanding our free education and skills training programs, like Career Choice. Through Career Choice, we are now providing fully funded college tuition, as well as the cost of classes, books, and fees. This benefit is now available to over 750,000 of our operations employees in the U.S. who have been with the company for as little as three months. The program also includes fully funding high school diploma programs, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications.

What benefits do our hourly employees get?

At Amazon, we offer all regular, full-time employees a range of great benefits that begin on day one. This includes health care, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave for birthing parents, and other resources to improve health and well-being. We also extend our health care benefits to support our employees’ eligible family members, including domestic partners and their children. Learn more about our full benefits offerings on our Employee Benefits page.

Do we pay $15 an hour everywhere?

Our national starting wage is at least $15 an hour. In regions with a higher cost of living, like New York, our starting wage is even higher. In fact, the roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 an hour.
Workplace

Amazon to pay full college tuition for front-line employees

Amazon’s more than 750,000 operations employees in the U.S. are eligible for fully funded college tuition, including cost of classes, books, and fees.
Study shows Amazon’s wage increase to $15 an hour also upped pay for non-Amazon workers

Amazon’s pay increase in 2018 resulted in a 4.7% increase in the average hourly wage among other employers in the same labor market.
