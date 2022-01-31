Amazon’s Black History Month theme is Black is remarkable. To celebrate, Amazon is focusing on Black entrepreneurs, from fashion designers to coffee experts, and sharing recommendations on books from Black writers and more.

We also partnered with Seattle-based artist Moses Sun, who created the art on Amazon.com and in Amazon Pop-Up locations for Black History Month. Sun, a multi-disciplined artist, said he finds inspiration and motivation through the diversity of the Black community.

Sun recently sat down with us to talk about his work, his advice for Black creators, and the exciting innovation he sees in the Black community. Read on to learn more about how to support Black artists and entrepreneurs.

“It's vital that our children have examples of Black entrepreneurship to know there are many paths to personal happiness.” Moses Sun, artist and illustrator

Amazon’s Q&A with Moses Sun, artist and illustrator

What does Black Culture mean to you?

LOVE. Listen to Stevie Wonders' album, Songs in the Key of Life, and you will understand.

What does “Black is remarkable” mean to you?

A cosmos of expression and intention. It's our resilience and diverse points of view. Our willingness to sacrifice for our kids and family. The way we acknowledge one another through good and challenging times. The way we celebrate each other's wins.

What Black creators, organizations, or movements inspire/empower you?

Afrofuturism and hip-hop are movements that inspire and excite me. In particular, the art of Nyame Brown, Chelle Barbour, and Afroscope. Their art practices are both empowering and motivating.

As a multi-disciplined artist who works in analog and digital mediums, Afrofuturism allows me to blend hip-hop and abstraction to create art that reflects the energy of the Pan-African diaspora. Based in Seattle, Na Wari is a fantastic arts organization that provides space for Black people to explore all facets of our culture through events, shows, historic preservation, and Black ownership by connecting through art.

What is one area where you are particularly excited to see the Black community driving culture and innovation?

A global Black renaissance is happening now. You can see it everywhere, from architecture, technology, fashion, lifestyle, medicine, and more. Our diasporas are as varied as any other, and it shows. I'm excited to see people from the Black community invest, innovate, develop, produce, and distribute our creativity.

I love seeing Black entrepreneurs create products and services that disrupt and redefine industry categories.

What advice would you give to other aspiring Black creators?

If you do something well that positively impacts others, do more of it daily. Ask someone you could see yourself becoming in 10 to 20 years to be your mentor. Build your dream by sharing your knowledge and stories with other Black creators. Interact and learn about people from different cultures. Listen to your instincts (heart)—practice, practice, practice.

What impacts do you want your work to have on future generations?

I hope my work impacts the mindset of future generations. Take action on their dreams. Through art and collaboration, learn to find common ground with others' visions and innovate for the greater good of humanity.

Amazon’s commitment

Learn about Black-owned small businesses selling on Amazon, and join Black influencers and creators during live conversations. Plus, discover Amazon Books' current top picks from Black authors.

It’s all just a small way to underscore our commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity in the Black community.

Support remarkable Black-owned small businesses

We are celebrating the stories and products from remarkable Black-owned small businesses on the Black-Owned Small Business storefront. You can discover thousands of products from Black-owned businesses as well as the stories behind those small businesses, including ICONI and Epic Everyday.

Additionally, for the first time, Amazon is celebrating Black-owned small businesses at all nine Amazon Pop-Up locations around the U.S. Visit Amazon Pop-Up locations to shop products from Herbal Goodness, Hair Rules, Red Bay Coffee, Southern Elegance, and Miles and Milan. Learn more about the Pop-Up locations.

Celebrate Black History Month in style

From influencers to designers, Amazon Fashion is highlighting Black creators as part of our ongoing commitment to uplift the community. Throughout Black History Month, an Amazon Fashion storefront will showcase Black-owned brands, Black influencers, and Black creators from The Drop, which is Amazon’s destination for discovering on-trend and exclusive fashion styled, designed, or curated by influencers and celebrities.

Read about the experiences and perspectives of @signedblake, @highlowluxxe, and @theyusufs, and shop from Black-owned brands like Savage X Fenty and Making the Cut Season 2 winner Andrea Pitter’s Pantora. Explore curations from @essiegolden, @rodwilkins, @stylishcurves, and others. Customers will also be able to access The Drop’s February collections by @tenickab and @marcherobinson.

Connect with Black celebrities and business owners

From February 1 to February 4, Amazon Live will host actress Mj Rodriguez, reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, and comedian Kym Whitley at 4 p.m. ET to share their experiences as Black celebrities and highlight the importance supporting our Black community.

Throughout Black History Month, customers can connect through Live Chat with some of the people behind our featured Black-owned small businesses, learn more about their experiences as Black entrepreneurs, shop their products, and hear how they are making history now.

Explore Amazon's Black Employee Network book picks

This Black History Month, Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN) is sharing its picks for the February Amazon Book Club. Join in as we read some of newest titles from Black authors, and find additional recommendations from BEN on the Amazon Book Review.

More great reads from Amazon

Our Amazon Books editors recommended their list of books that explore the depth and diversity of the Black community. Explore their picks, ranging from historical books and literary prizewinners to humor and poetry.

Prime Video and MasterClass

Starting February 1, Prime members can stream MasterClass’ "Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love," a three-part, 50-lesson class that examines the past, present, and future of race relations in America taught by Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Sherrilyn Ifill, Nikole Hannah-Jones, John McWhorter and Cornel West.

Across 10 hours of content, the class provides a foundational understanding of the historical and cultural context—and lasting impact—of white supremacy and how it has influenced modern societal structures in the U.S. The class also provides the knowledge and skills necessary to begin dismantling white supremacy and discover a path forward.

As part of MasterClass’ $2 million commitment to make content that inspires and educates on social justice and against systemic racism, the class will also be available for free during Black History Month on IMDb TV and masterclass.com.

Find out what makes our employees truly remarkable

