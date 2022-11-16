Amazon is making it easy for fans of the FIFA World Cup 2022 enjoy the once-every-four-years event from home. The international tournament kicks off on November 20, marking the first time it’s ever been played outside the summer season. To prepare, head over to Amazon’s World Cup Fan Central to find everything you need for watching the games. Plus, learn more about soccer’s international history and legendary players with suggestions on what to watch, play, and listen to.

Get Your Fan Gear

Official match balls of the FIFA World Cup 2022, along with jerseys and scarves from your favorite teams, are available with fast, free Prime shipping at Amazon’s World Cup Fan Central. Gamers can get in on the action with Amazon’s collection of FIFA video games from Electronic Arts. Customers can also shop World Cup favorites from Amazon’s Hispanic store, including jerseys and polos featuring iconic Latin American players, and soccer cleats from a variety of international brands. Rooting for the US Men’s National Team? Check out the US Soccer brand store, featuring an array of officially licensed products.

Dive Deeper into the World Cup

Stream soccer-themed content on Prime Video, including:

Good Rivals : A new three-part docuseries about one of the most unique and intense competitions in international sports: the rivalry between the Mexican and US national men’s soccer teams.

: A new three-part docuseries about one of the most unique and intense competitions in international sports: the rivalry between the Mexican and US national men’s soccer teams. El Presidente - The Game of Corruption : An international Emmy-nominated Amazon Original series from Academy Award-winning screenwriter Armando Bo offers a satirical and witty send-up of the soccer world.

: An international Emmy-nominated Amazon Original series from Academy Award-winning screenwriter Armando Bo offers a satirical and witty send-up of the soccer world. Hugo Sánchez: The Goal and the Glory : A documentary following the phenomenal journey of Hugo Sánchez, widely regarded as the greatest Mexican footballer of all time, exploring his incredible career as both player and coach, and his very personal obsession with success.

A documentary following the phenomenal journey of Hugo Sánchez, widely regarded as the greatest Mexican footballer of all time, exploring his incredible career as both player and coach, and his very personal obsession with success. ViX+ : TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service and the world’s largest offering of Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content, is now available on Prime Video Channels, offering thousands of hours of soccer programming.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss an interview with US National Men’s Team coach Gregg Berhalter on the legendary soccer podcast Men in Blazers, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, which aired live on the Amp app just after the World Cup roster was announced and is available for replay on Amazon Music. And don’t miss Bennet and Davies’ new illustrated book, Men in Blazers Presents Gods of Soccer: The Pantheon of the 100 Greatest Soccer Players (According to Us). The book shares the stories of David Beckham, Alex Morgan, Garrincha, Briana Scully, and other iconic players who represent the perseverance, creativity, and sheer luck of “the beautiful game.” The book is available in the Amazon bookstore in both print and Kindle editions.

Additionally, Amazon Music, streaming free for Prime members, has curated playlists for the upcoming games including:

Play Your Passion Your playlist destination to hear this year's soccer anthems, including “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA, “Light the Sky” by Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal Benchlikha, “Arhbo” by Ozuna featuring GIMS.

Your playlist destination to hear this year's soccer anthems, including “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA, “Light the Sky” by Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal Benchlikha, “Arhbo” by Ozuna featuring GIMS. Play Your Passion: Men In Blazers : A special collection of rare and obscure classic game anthems, curated by the Men In Blazers themselves.

: A special collection of rare and obscure classic game anthems, curated by the Men In Blazers themselves. 2022 USMNT: Official Playlist An exclusive playlist of “hype songs” hand-picked by members of the 2022 US Men’s National Team, including top forward Tim Weah.

An exclusive playlist of “hype songs” hand-picked by members of the 2022 US Men’s National Team, including top forward Tim Weah. Game Hype : A definitive, era-spanning collection of football anthems, including classics like “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes and “We Will Rock You” by Queen, that hype up fans for the world’s biggest matches.

Tune In!

In the US, the FOX Sports Fire TV app is where you’ll find an Alexa feature exclusive to Fire TV: While you’re in the middle of a game, just say “Alexa, catch up with highlights” and review anything you’ve missed. You can also ask Alexa things like, “Alexa, remind me when the USA soccer game is playing?” or “Alexa, who’s on Mexico’s starting lineup?”

Fire TV offers a variety of products that bring the game to life from the comfort of home:

Fire TV Omni QLED Series : Launched in October, the latest addition to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the first-ever TV lineup to feature the new Fire TV Ambient Experience—an immersive, cinematic experience that can be entirely controlled using your voice even when the TV is off. You can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery or personal photos display, including a selection of custom images from FOX Sports ahead of its coverage of the biggest international soccer tournament.

: Launched in October, the latest addition to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the first-ever TV lineup to feature the new Fire TV Ambient Experience—an immersive, cinematic experience that can be entirely controlled using your voice even when the TV is off. You can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery or personal photos display, including a selection of custom images from FOX Sports ahead of its coverage of the biggest international soccer tournament. All-New 3 rd -Generation Fire TV Cube : Our fastest streaming media player can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and now includes an HDMI input port which lets you bring your entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible cable boxes, Blu-ray players, and more devices. Now, you can just say, “Alexa, tune to FOX Sports on cable” instead of manually changing inputs to get to the content you want. With Fire TV Cube, you can easily control live TV, cable boxes, and on-demand streaming hands-free with Alexa.

: Our fastest streaming media player can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and now includes an HDMI input port which lets you bring your entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible cable boxes, Blu-ray players, and more devices. Now, you can just say, “Alexa, tune to FOX Sports on cable” instead of manually changing inputs to get to the content you want. With Fire TV Cube, you can easily control live TV, cable boxes, and on-demand streaming hands-free with Alexa. Fire TV Stick 4K Max : Fire TV’s most powerful streaming stick to date lets you watch live and free TV—over one million movies and TV episodes with an Alexa-controlled remote. All matches will be streamed LIVE on FS1 across a variety of streaming services on all Fire TV devices, such as DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo. (Subscription to these services may be required. 4K content varies by provider. A subscription to any of these services or through your local cable provider will allow you to log into the FOX Sports app.)

: Fire TV’s most powerful streaming stick to date lets you watch live and free TV—over one million movies and TV episodes with an Alexa-controlled remote. All matches will be streamed LIVE on FS1 across a variety of streaming services on all Fire TV devices, such as DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo. (Subscription to these services may be required. 4K content varies by provider. A subscription to any of these services or through your local cable provider will allow you to log into the FOX Sports app.) Hisense 50-inch ULED Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV : This is the TV your old TV wants to be, with exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, brightness, and motion on screen, built-in Fire TV to enjoy a world of entertainment and Alexa voice controls, as well as built-in Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly connect soundbars, headphones, or stereo components.

: This is the TV your old TV wants to be, with exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, brightness, and motion on screen, built-in Fire TV to enjoy a world of entertainment and Alexa voice controls, as well as built-in Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly connect soundbars, headphones, or stereo components. Echo Show 15 Echo Show 15 is an entirely new Echo Show with a beautiful 15.6-inch display that you can mount to your wall or place on your counter. With its large screen and support for 1080p video streaming, Echo Show 15 can also double as your kitchen TV. Customers can watch the games on the Tubi, SLING TV, or the Hulu + Live TV app. (A subscription to any of these services may be required.)

Navigate to Fire TV’s World Cup “Ways to Watch” blog post which includes the tournament schedule, apps customers can use to stream matches (broadcasting in the U.S. on Fox and Telemundo), and other highlights and behind-the-scenes content. Customers can also shop for official FIFA World Cup 2022 products from Amazon directly from their Fire TV.

Learn more tips to get the most out of shopping on Amazon.