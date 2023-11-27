Back to Amazon
News
Live Updates

Live updates from AWS re:Invent 2023

Written by Amazon Staff
Live Updates
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A graphic that includes AWS re:Invent branding.

Reading:

Live updates from AWS re:Invent 2023

Get the latest news from AWS re:Invent, including all things generative AI, new service announcements, tech demos, and more.

Recent updates

 

Watch: Welcome to AWS re:Invent 2023!

AWS re:Invent 2023 is a go! Here’s an early look at the excitement in Las Vegas, Nevada, so far.

Welcome to AWS re:Invent 2023!

Stay tuned for live updates, news, and more from AWS re:Invent, AWS’s biggest cloud event of the year.

5 things you need to know about AWS re:Invent

A photo of an AWS logo sign on the side of a conference center wall. There is an escalator handle in the forefront of the photo.

AWS re:Invent will feature keynotes, innovation talks, builder labs, workshops, demos, service announcements, and much more.

Here are five things to expect at re:Invent 2023:

1. Generative AI everywhere. From keynotes to breakouts to hallway conversations, plan to hear a lot about generative AI.

2. AWS news and announcements. Expect service, customer, and partner announcements with the newest updates in generative AI, machine learning, and compute.

3. 5 keynotes and 17 innovation talks. AWS leaders such as AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and AI at AWS, and Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of AWS Utility Computing, will share what’s top of mind for them.

4. Immersive experiences for sports fans. The re:Invent Rec Center is giving attendees a chance to watch, play, and experience games inspired by some of the major sports franchises that partner with AWS.

5. 2024 tech predictions from Werner Vogels. One of the most anticipated re:Invent keynotes each year is delivered by Amazon Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels. He typically delivers his keynote around a key theme, covering technical ground, while also introducing some new AWS services. Concurrently, Vogels’ hotly anticipated annual tech predictions list will be published on his All Things Distributed blog.

Find out more about what to expect at re:Invent 2023.

