7 AI-powered features you’ll find on Prime Video's ‘Thursday Night Football‘ this season

Twenty-five years ago this month, the new height of innovation in NFL broadcasts was the appearance of a yellow line superimposed across the field, marking the all-important first-down line. Boom! This simple, genius addition instantly made the game more engaging for fans.

Now, Prime Video, the home of Thursday Night Football (TNF), is creating once-unimaginable enhancements to the viewing experience, enabling fans with a passion for strategy and insights to dive more deeply into the game than ever before. Amazon is helping to make this possible through a killer combination of in-house machine learning and AI capabilities, Prime Video’s production and engineering expertise, and a powerful backbone of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

‘Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats’

Football fans can enjoy these new and enhanced AI-powered features this season through several TNF offerings, most notably on TNF’s weekly alternate stream that deepens the viewing experience of live NFL action, “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.”

Next Gen Stats powered by AWS provide a wealth of insights through the real time data-capture of location, speed, and acceleration for every player on the field. Sensors throughout the stadium track tags concealed within each player’s shoulder pads. But first, they need to be teased out from the mountain of data each game generates.

“We’re collecting more than 300 million data points per season,” said Julie Souza, head of Sports, Global Professional Services at AWS. “This level of data is powering our machine learning models to gain new insights from every game. That helps us understand the sport better, and that’s what we’re sharing with the viewers.”

On “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats,” the data comes to life in real time, as viewers are presented with on-screen graphic overlays that illustrate game developments and provide eye-popping metrics that bring fans closer to the game that they love.

“We didn't think it was enough just to give viewers an A-plus football broadcast,” said Betsy Riley, senior coordinating producer at Prime Video. “We want to super-serve the hard-core fans with more in-depth storytelling and additional insights.”

Explore our list of AI-powered features built by Prime Video and AWS: