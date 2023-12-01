AWS shares 11 key announcements from re:Invent 2023

AWS re:Invent 2023, our biggest cloud event of the year, in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured keynotes, innovation talks, builder labs, workshops, tech and sustainability demos, and even a chance to try your hand as an NFL quarterback.
Some of the biggest news and announcements from re:Invent 2023
Generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) was a major focus, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian announcing a range of innovations to help customers move from simply testing the technology to using it to deliver real business gains.
Here are some of the most exciting announcements from the event:
Amazon Q
Amazon Q is a new type of generative AI assistant specifically for work. It can be tailored to your business and is with security and privacy in mind.
Next-generation AWS-designed chips
AWS Graviton4 and AWS Trainium2 will make running generative AI, and other workloads faster, less expensive, and more energy efficient. Learn more.
Powerful new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock
In October, we announced the general availability of Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service that makes large language models and other foundation models (FMs) from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including AI21, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Stability AI, available through a single API. New capabilities for Amazon Bedrock empower customers to customize models, enable generative AI applications to execute multistep tasks, and build safeguards into their applications. Learn more.
Expanded choice of models in Amazon Bedrock
With Amazon Bedrock, customers can drive rapid innovation with the latest versions of foundation models. Customers have even more choice of models to build and scale generative AI applications. This includes additions from Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Stability AI, as well as new models in the Amazon Titan family. Learn more.
5 new Amazon SageMaker capabilities
Amazon SageMaker is a fully managed service that brings together a broad set of tools to enable high-performance, low-cost machine learning for any use case. Five new capabilities will make it even easier for customers to build, train, and deploy models for generative AI.
Amazon Q in Connect
Generative AI assistant Amazon Q in Connect helps customer service agents respond even faster to customer requests by assisting agents with proposed responses, suggested actions, and links to relevant articles. Learn more.
AWS serverless innovations
Three new AWS serverless innovations for Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon ElastiCache build on the work AWS has been doing ever since the first service, Amazon S3: Amazon Simple Storage Service, was launched. The new offerings are aimed to help customers analyze and manage data at any scale, while dramatically simplifying their operations.
Four new capabilities for AWS Supply Chain
Building on the launch of AWS Supply Chain, four new capabilities for the service include helping customers with forecasting, replenishing products to reduce inventory costs and respond more quickly to demand, and streamlining communication with suppliers. Learn more.
Amazon One Enterprise
The new palm recognition identity service enables organizations to give employees and other authorized users fast, convenient, and contactless access to physical locations, such as offices, data centers, hotels, resorts, and educational institutions, simply by scanning the palm of their hand. Learn more.
Amazon S3 Express One Zone
Amazon S3 is one of the most popular cloud object storage services, holding more than 350 trillion "objects," or pieces of data, and averaging more than 100 million requests for data a second. Amazon S3 Express One Zone is a new purpose-built storage class for running applications that require extremely fast data access, to achieve the highest possible efficiency.
4 new integrations for a zero-ETL future
Traditionally, if you wanted to connect all your data sources to discover new insights, you’d need to “extract, transform, and load” (ETL) information in a tedious manual effort. These new integrations are part of our investment in a, “zero ETL future,” where you can easily get your data where you need it. Learn more.
