AWS shares 11 key announcements from re:Invent 2023

AWS re:Invent 2023, our biggest cloud event of the year, in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured keynotes, innovation talks, builder labs, workshops, tech and sustainability demos, and even a chance to try your hand as an NFL quarterback.

AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian

Some of the biggest news and announcements from re:Invent 2023

Generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) was a major focus, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian announcing a range of innovations to help customers move from simply testing the technology to using it to deliver real business gains.

Here are some of the most exciting announcements from the event: