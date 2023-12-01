Back to Amazon
NewsAWS

AWS shares 11 key announcements from re:Invent 2023

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
New services and announcements, including Amazon Q, a new type of generative AI assistant specifically for work, next generation AWS-designed chips, and more.

AWS re:Invent 2023, our biggest cloud event of the year, in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured keynotes, innovation talks, builder labs, workshops, tech and sustainability demos, and even a chance to try your hand as an NFL quarterback.

A photo of AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian speaking at AWS re:Invent 2023.
AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian

Some of the biggest news and announcements from re:Invent 2023

Generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) was a major focus, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and AWS Vice President of Data and AI Swami Sivasubramanian announcing a range of innovations to help customers move from simply testing the technology to using it to deliver real business gains.

Here are some of the most exciting announcements from the event:

  • Amazon Q

    Amazon Q is a new type of generative AI assistant specifically for work. It can be tailored to your business and is with security and privacy in mind. Learn more.

    AWS re:Invent 2023 Keynote with Adam Selipsky, Amazon Q

  • Next-generation AWS-designed chips

    AWS Graviton4 and AWS Trainium2 will make running generative AI, and other workloads faster, less expensive, and more energy efficient. Learn more.

    A graphic of AWS
    AWS Graviton4 (left) and AWS Trainium2 (right)

  • Powerful new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock

    In October, we announced the general availability of Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service that makes large language models and other foundation models (FMs) from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including AI21, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Stability AI, available through a single API. New capabilities for Amazon Bedrock empower customers to customize models, enable generative AI applications to execute multistep tasks, and build safeguards into their applications. Learn more.

  • Expanded choice of models in Amazon Bedrock

    With Amazon Bedrock, customers can drive rapid innovation with the latest versions of foundation models. Customers have even more choice of models to build and scale generative AI applications. This includes additions from Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Stability AI, as well as new models in the Amazon Titan family. Learn more.

    A screenshot of a photo being edited with Amazon Titan Image Generator
    This iguana image is getting a few updated looks with the help of Amazon Titan Image Generator.

  • 5 new Amazon SageMaker capabilities

    Amazon SageMaker is a fully managed service that brings together a broad set of tools to enable high-performance, low-cost machine learning for any use case. Five new capabilities will make it even easier for customers to build, train, and deploy models for generative AI. Learn more.

    A photo taken behind a person sitting at a desk working on a laptop device, which shows AWS Skill Builder on the screen.
    Amazon aims to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people by 2025 with its new ‘AI Ready’ commitment
    Amazon’s AI Ready initiative comes as new AWS study finds strong demand for AI talent and the potential for workers with AI skills to earn up to 47% more in salaries.
    Read more

  • Amazon Q in Connect

    Generative AI assistant Amazon Q in Connect helps customer service agents respond even faster to customer requests by assisting agents with proposed responses, suggested actions, and links to relevant articles. Learn more.

  • AWS serverless innovations

    Three new AWS serverless innovations for Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon ElastiCache build on the work AWS has been doing ever since the first service, Amazon S3: Amazon Simple Storage Service, was launched. The new offerings are aimed to help customers analyze and manage data at any scale, while dramatically simplifying their operations. Learn more.

    An illustration of a blog with a lock placed within the globe.
    3 ways AWS is helping to make the internet more secure
    How Amazon Web Services is helping protect customers from a new kind of cyberattack, and what you can do to keep your business more secure online.
    Read more

  • Four new capabilities for AWS Supply Chain

    Building on the launch of AWS Supply Chain, four new capabilities for the service include helping customers with forecasting, replenishing products to reduce inventory costs and respond more quickly to demand, and streamlining communication with suppliers. Learn more.

  • Amazon One Enterprise

    The new palm recognition identity service enables organizations to give employees and other authorized users fast, convenient, and contactless access to physical locations, such as offices, data centers, hotels, resorts, and educational institutions, simply by scanning the palm of their hand. Learn more.

    A photo of an employee walking into an office, and entering a security gate using Amazon One palm recognition technology.

  • Amazon S3 Express One Zone

    Amazon S3 is one of the most popular cloud object storage services, holding more than 350 trillion “objects,” or pieces of data, and averaging more than 100 million requests for data a second. Amazon S3 Express One Zone is a new purpose-built storage class for running applications that require extremely fast data access, to achieve the highest possible efficiency. Learn more.

    A photo of a laptop device that displays AWS Cloud Institute on the home screen.
    Introducing AWS Cloud Institute, a virtual program that trains you to become a cloud developer in as little as one year
    AWS’s structured virtual training program removes the guesswork from starting a career in the tech industry.
    Read more

  • 4 new integrations for a zero-ETL future

    Traditionally, if you wanted to connect all your data sources to discover new insights, you’d need to “extract, transform, and load” (ETL) information in a tedious manual effort. These new integrations are part of our investment in a, “zero ETL future,” where you can easily get your data where you need it. Learn more.

  • Review announcements and updates from re:Invent 2023 in detail.

    Watch the re:Invent 2023 keynotes:

