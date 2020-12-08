As Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Nooyi says whenever she met with women leaders, the questions they asked were no different than those from men: how to manage difficult issues, how to make change management happen, how to build teams, how to do succession planning. These women were often running big companies, she told Carlson, but toward the end the conversations often turned to how their aspirations were being thwarted by everything else they needed to do. Nooyi and Carlson agreed that we need to attract “the best brains” to the workforce, but we don’t have the support systems in place to help enough people manage their career, family, and caring for others. The pandemic has been especially trying in this regard.“We are not seeing a mass exodus of women,” said Carlson, of the difference between the situation at Amazon andof the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women leaving the workforce. “We are trying to be flexible and making sure we’re taking care of our employees and customers, every day.”